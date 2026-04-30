Top Personal Injury Lawyer In Queens, NY Marks 46 Years In Business

Queens, NY - Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. is proud to mark 46 years of serving injury victims across Queens and the greater New York area. Since its founding in 1980, the firm has grown from a tight-knit team of four or five attorneys into an organization of more than 20 lawyers and a total staff of approximately 50. Through decades of growth, one principle has remained constant: securing justice and the maximum possible compensation for clients who have suffered serious harm.

Joseph Miklos, the firm's senior law partner, recognized by many as a top personal injury lawyer in Queens, NY, brings a uniquely multidisciplinary background to every case he handles. Trained in legal aid, he holds credentials as a registered pharmacist - a combination that sharpens his ability to evaluate complex medical evidence on behalf of injured clients.

"My greatest accomplishment is the joy and happiness I bring into the lives of people I represent," said Miklos. "I cannot erase their harms and losses, but I work hard to get them as much compensation as possible."

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C., a leading personal injury law firm in Queens, NY, takes on a broad range of cases, including those involving catastrophic injuries and multiple defendants. The firm's guiding philosophy is that although they manage many cases at once, each individual client has only one - and that case is treated as the most important matter in their life.

This client-first standard extends to some of the most sensitive cases the firm handles - those involving the elderly and infirm. For those looking for a nursing home abuse lawyer in Queens, NY, Miklos and his team work aggressively to hold care facilities accountable for neglect and mistreatment, advocating fiercely for those who cannot always speak for themselves.

Injury victims who need a leading personal injury lawyer in Queens, NY can rely on Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. for thorough, compassionate representation. Visit today to schedule a consultation and take the first step toward the justice and compensation you deserve.