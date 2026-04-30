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"USCIS-Approved Translations for Immigration, Legal, Medical, and Academic Documents - Fast Turnaround · Accuracy Guaranteed · Affordable Pricing"Miami Translation Service offers USCIS-approved certified and legal translation services designed for immigrants, legal professionals, students, and international businesses in Miami and South Florida. Serving clients across more than 50 languages - with specialization in Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Haitian Creole - the company delivers fast turnaround, guaranteed accuracy, and affordable pricing. All translations include a signed Certificate of Translation Accuracy as required by USCIS.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - Miami Translation Service is proud to announce its full suite of USCIS-approved certified and legal translation services, purpose-built to serve the needs of immigrants, legal professionals, academic institutions, and international businesses across Miami and South Florida. With a commitment to accuracy, speed, and affordability, the company delivers professionally certified translations that meet the stringent standards of U.S. government agencies, courts, universities, and multinational corporations.

GMB Location: Translation Services in Miami FL

As one of the most culturally diverse cities in the United States, Miami is home to millions of residents and businesses that rely on precise document translation to navigate immigration processes, academic admissions, legal proceedings, and cross-border commerce. Miami Translation Service addresses this critical need by providing expert linguists, certified translators, and streamlined workflows that ensure every document is delivered on time and ready for official submission.

Academic Records Translation

Miami Translation Service provides certified translations of academic records for students and professionals seeking university admissions, credential evaluations, and professional licensing in Florida and throughout the United States. Translated documents are fully compliant with requirements from NACES-member credential evaluation agencies and Florida licensing boards.

Documents include:



University diplomas and degree certificates

Official and unofficial academic transcripts

Academic certificates and honors documentation Foreign credential evaluation support materials

USCIS & Immigration Document Translation

All immigration-related translations provided by Miami Translation Service are fully compliant with USCIS requirements and include a signed Certificate of Translation Accuracy, as mandated for submission with Form I-130, I-485, and other immigration petitions. The company's translators are certified professionals with deep knowledge of immigration terminology and documentation standards.

Documents include:



Birth certificates and birth records

Marriage licenses and divorce decrees

Passports and national identity documents

Visa documentation and consular records All vital records for green card applications and immigration petitions





Business & Financial Document Translation

For companies operating in Miami's vibrant international marketplace, Miami Translation Service offers specialized business and financial translation services. Whether handling multilingual contracts, preparing corporate filings, or communicating with international partners, clients receive translations that are accurate, professionally formatted, and legally sound.

Documents include:



Bank statements and financial records

Corporate filings and articles of incorporation

Business plans and investor communications

Commercial contracts and legal agreements Multilingual business correspondence and marketing materials

"In a city as international as Miami, the ability to communicate clearly across languages is not just a convenience - it's a necessity. Our mission is to remove language barriers so that every individual, family, and business can access the opportunities they deserve, with translations they can trust."

Serving the diverse multilingual communities of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, Miami. Translation Service supports clients across more than 50 languages, with specialization in Spanish, Portuguese, French, Haitian Creole, and dozens of other languages commonly spoken throughout South Florida and the Caribbean basin. The company's fast turnaround options and competitive pricing make certified translation services accessible to individuals and organizations of all sizes.

About Miami Translation Service

Miami Translation Service is a certified translation agency headquartered in Miami, Florida, specializing in USCIS-approved certified translations for immigration, legal, medical, academic, and business documents. Serving clients throughout South Florida and nationwide, the company is committed to accuracy, confidentiality, and fast turnaround. All translations are completed by certified professional translators and include a signed Certificate of Translation Accuracy.