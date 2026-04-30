Terror: Color Code Red By Scott Plummer Delivers A Heart-Pounding, Ripped-From-The-Headlines Thriller That Refuses To Let Go

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From the Killing Fields of Kabul to the Streets of New York City, One Veteran's Fight Against Terror Has Only Just Begun.

30th April, 2026 - In a thriller landscape crowded with heroes who never bleed, Scott Plummer introduces a protagonist with real scars. Terror: Color Code Red, now available on Amazon and wherever books are sold, announces the arrival of a bold new voice in action fiction, one that combines the momentum of Tom Clancy with the human complexity of John D. MacDonald.

The novel follows Angus McPherson, a decorated Canadian Joint Task Force veteran whose life is shattered when a suicide bomber wounds him in Kabul. After years of grueling recovery, Angus attempts to rebuild his world in the most ordinary of ways, as a plumbing sales representative. But ordinary is not in the cards. At a trade show in Chicago, Angus overhears a suspicious conversation that his combat honed instincts cannot ignore. What begins as a tip to an FBI contact ignites a continent-spanning race against a terrorist cell, the Russian mob, and a nuclear plot targeting the heart of New York City.

Part action thriller, part love story, Terror: Color Code Red is propulsive storytelling driven by authentic detail, layered characters, and a plot that escalates from Chicago to Toronto, from Guantanamo Bay to Rochester Hills, and finally to a breathless showdown in Manhattan, all against a ticking nuclear clock.

"This isn't a story about a superhero," says Plummer. "It's about an ordinary man placed in extraordinary circumstances, who chooses to act. That's the kind of hero I believe in."

The author draws from a life as vivid as his fiction. Scott Ralph Plummer, known as S.R. Plummer, is a former competitive football player who spent over three decades on the field, enduring seventeen concussions before retiring from the sport. Rather than put down his drive, Plummer channeled it into literature, inspired by his heroes: Charles Dickens, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Stephen King, and Tom Clancy. His debut novel reflects all of it, the physicality, the grit, the heart, and the relentless pace of someone who has always refused to quit.

Terror: Color Code Red has already attracted international attention, featured at the Manila International Book Fair, where it was praised as one of the season's most talked-about thrillers. The book is published by Rushmore Press LLC and is available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats.

For fans of pulse-pounding espionage, military thrillers, and stories where love and loyalty are tested against impossible odds, Terror: Color Code Red is essential reading and a debut that signals far more to come from Scott Plummer.

About the Author

Scott Ralph Plummer is a Canadian author and former football player whose experiences across North America inform his authentic, character-driven thrillers. He cites Charles Dickens, John D. MacDonald, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Tom Clancy, and Stephen King as his literary inspirations. Terror: Color Code Red is his debut novel.

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