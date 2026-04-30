International Retreat Association Launches May 5, Establishing The First Professional Standard For A $226B Global Industry

MENAFN - GetNews) A movement born from transformation, designed to elevate a $226 billion industry into its next era of credibility, collaboration, and growth

A powerful new movement is emerging within one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. On May 5, 2026, the International Retreat Association will officially launch, introducing the first professional organization created to unify, support, and elevate the global retreat industry.

The global retreat and wellness tourism market is already estimated at over $226 billion, yet operates without a unified professional structure. With projections reaching $363 billion by 2029, demand for immersive, transformational experiences continues to rise-while the need for alignment and standards becomes more urgent.

The International Retreat Association was created to change that.

“This industry has grown faster than the infrastructure supporting it,” said founder Holly Porter.“What was missing wasn't more platforms or programs. It was structure, credibility, and a shared foundation.”

But the origin of the association is more than market demand-it is deeply personal.

Porter, a 25-year entrepreneur and retreat leader, experienced a life-altering near-death experience during a 70-day hospitalization with COVID-19. That experience sparked a profound spiritual transformation and a renewed sense of purpose.

“Coming out of that, I knew I wasn't meant to return to business as usual,” Porter said.“I was meant to build something that brings people together and serves at a higher level.”

What began as a personal transformation is now becoming an industry-wide movement.

A First-of-Its-Kind Professional Ecosystem

The International Retreat Association is a membership-based professional organization designed to support the entire retreat ecosystem-bringing together retreat leaders, venue owners, facilitators, educators, and service providers under one unified standard.

It is not a certification program, software platform, or retreat marketplace-it is the professional home designed to support them all.

Importantly, the Association is not designed to compete with the professionals it serves-it exists to support them.

“Our objective is to strengthen this industry,” Porter said.“We help our members build bigger, more sustainable businesses by providing the tools, connections, and structure they've been missing.”

Support is delivered through live and virtual events, collaborative opportunities, and a tiered membership model designed to meet professionals at every stage of growth.

Key offerings include:



Standards of Practice and Code of Ethics

Industry Toolbox with vetted resources

Education and masterclasses Visibility and collaboration opportunities

The mission is to elevate not just individual businesses-but the entire retreat industry.

Solving a Growing Industry Gap

As retreats expand across wellness, leadership, healing, and business, many professionals still operate independently without consistent frameworks or support.

The result is missed opportunities, inconsistent experiences, and an industry that has outgrown its foundation.

“If you've ever felt like you were building this on your own, you're not alone,” Porter said.“This association creates alignment and gives this industry a true professional home.”

A Defining Moment for Early Members

The May 5 launch will be celebrated with a live virtual Launch Party, bringing together retreat leaders and industry professionals worldwide.

The association is also opening a limited Founding Member opportunity, capped at 100 individuals who will receive lifetime recognition and help shape the future of the organization.

“Every established industry has a moment where it becomes organized,” Porter said.“The people who step in early don't just join-they help define it.”

A Movement Rooted in Purpose

At its core, the International Retreat Association is a movement grounded in service, collaboration, and impact.

“When we serve from the heart, we don't just lift others, we rise too.”

Building the Future of Retreats

As the retreat industry continues to expand, the International Retreat Association is positioned to become the central hub that connects it.

By creating structure and raising professional standards, the association aims to increase trust, improve outcomes, and unlock new opportunities across the industry.

“This is bigger than one business,” Porter said.“This is about elevating an entire industry-and everyone within it.”

“This is the moment the retreat industry evolves-from a collection of independent experiences into a recognized, respected professional sector.”

The International Retreat Association officially launches May 5, 2026.

To learn more, join the launch event, or explore membership opportunities, visit: