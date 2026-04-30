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Signature Window & Door Replacement provides permanent, structurally sound solutions for homeowners seeking high-performance fiberglass window replacement and premium door installations across Seattle.

Specializing in Seattle fiberglass window replacement, Signature Window & Door Replacement (Signature Window) delivers permanent structural solutions for failing wood windows in the historic neighborhoods of North Seattle, including Ballard, Green Lake, Phinney Ridge, and Laurelhurst.

Early 20th-century residential styles, particularly Craftsman bungalows and Seattle homes, define the historic architectural landscape of North Seattle. As these century-old homes face the harsh Pacific Northwest weather, original wood frames are reaching the end of their structural lifespan, leaving homeowners searching for an upgrade that doesn't ruin the house's historic aesthetic.

"Homeowners living in older 1910s–1930s Craftsman homes often face issues with wood rot, warping, and thermal expansion. The focus remains on providing a structural solution that addresses the root cause of these failures. By integrating high-performance materials with a master-certified installation process, our premium Signature fiberglass window ensures that the home's primary barrier remains secure and energy-efficient for decades," said Brent Lucas, owner of Signature Window.

A well-established second-generation, family-owned firm, the Kent-based company is the regional exclusive dealer for Infinity by Marvin. The Infinity product line boasts premium, full-frame fiberglass installations that fit perfectly to match the aesthetics of old wood windows, resolving the underlying performance issues common in the demanding climate of the Pacific Northwest.

Unlike cosmetic upgrades or temporary fixes, Signature Window utilizes a consultative approach to evaluate the building envelope, focusing on full-frame replacements that restore the structural integrity of the window opening. Designed to last up to 50 years, the window is engineered for superior strength and long-term performance, utilizing a proprietary fiberglass material, Ultrex®, a pultruded material eight times stronger than Vinyl.

These fiberglass windows address the high humidity and temperature fluctuations of the Pacific Northwest. The Ultrex® material expands and contracts at the same rate as glass, preventing the seal failures and structural stress that often lead to recurring maintenance needs. This commitment to engineering and specialized labor positions sets Signature Window as a leader in high-performance residential transformations.







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Failing wood frames often conceal severe structural issues, including hidden water damage and chronic rot, that can lead to sticking sashes and drafts. While many homeowners attempt temporary fixes, such as recaulking or patching, these methods often fail to address the fundamental structural decay. Opting for cheap vinyl alternatives often diminishes a property's architectural charm and resale value. Furthermore, vinyl warps when subjected to local weather swings, proving that a permanent, structural replacement is the only viable long-term solution.

Signature Window products perfectly replicate the authentic, traditional profile of painted or stained wood, preserving the 100-year-old character of homes without the usual maintenance. Homeowners seeking technical advice or a detailed evaluation of their home's exterior can visit the Signature Window showroom in Kent or schedule a consultation.

The process begins with a detailed assessment of the home's current conditions, followed by custom-engineered solutions that match the architectural character of classic Seattle residences or modern builds. In addition to manufacturer warranties, all Signature Window installations are backed by a full lifetime installation warranty, ensuring these windows perform as expected for years to come.

All Signature Window installers are factory-trained and AAMA-certified, with many serving the company for over a decade, ensuring that installations meet the highest industry standards. With over 25 years in business, an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and 14 Angi Super Service Awards, the company employs a "no-pressure" consultative sales process that differentiates it from competitors.

Signature Window & Door Replacement provides permanent structural solutions through high-performance fiberglass installations, resolving underlying building envelope issues for homeowners throughout the Greater Seattle region. With over 25 years of experience and a lifetime installation warranty, the organization is a recognized leader in structural integrity and energy efficiency for the Pacific Northwest's unique architectural landscape.

About the Company:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Kent, Washington, Signature Window & Door Replacement is a second-generation, family-operated firm specializing in premium residential exterior solutions. As the exclusive regional dealer for Infinity by Marvin, the company focuses on high-performance fiberglass technology and full-frame installations. Signature Window differentiates itself through a purely in-house labor model, employing AAMA-certified technicians rather than subcontractors to ensure absolute quality control.