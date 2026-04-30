Caocao CEO Tells CNBC: Purpose-Built Development Is A Better Path To Robotaxi Commercialization

MENAFN - GetNews) CNBC recently interviewed CaoCao CEO Gong Xin in Beijing. During the interview, Gong introduced Eva Cab, the company's first purpose-built Robotaxi, which officially debuted today at Auto China 2026 in Beijing, as well as CaoCao's full-capability, closed-loop Robotaxi ecosystem built around intelligent purpose-built vehicles, intelligent driving technologies, and intelligent operations.







CaoCao CEO Gong Xin

Gong said:“Eva Cab leverages Geely's massive advantages in the auto manufacturing supply chain. Backed by tens of millions of vehicles produced and CaoCao's decade of expertise in ride-hailing, built on Geely's L4 AI infrastructure, Eva Cab captures Geely's supply chain, manufacturing facilities, and future after-sales service network.” He noted that this integration gives CaoCao a significant cost advantage over other models.

Speaking about autonomous driving technology, Gong said Geely already has 8.5 million vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems on the road, generating massive amounts of driving data. At the same time, CaoCao produces tens of billions of data points each year from its shared mobility scenarios.“We have already implemented extensive hardware, software, and algorithmic safety measures across hundreds of thousands of vehicles in our fleet. This ecosystem is incredibly beneficial for the iteration and development of our autonomous driving technology,” Gong said.

CaoCao is a leading technology-driven mobility platform listed in Hong Kong. Reflecting on the operating experience of the ride-hailing industry, Gong also shared his view that China's ride-hailing sector can be traced back to 2015. At that time, massive subsidies were a key factor in lowering the barriers for drivers and passengers to enter this emerging industry, which fueled its rapid development. After 2020, as business models gradually returned to normal, the industry's focus also shifted.“We had to figure out how to win greater user recognition, and determine which methods and models were truly sustainable. I believe this presented a crucial opportunity for CaoCao,” Gong said. In his view, it all comes back to user value, whether for ride-hailing or commuting. Users care about only three core things: speed, affordability and quality of service.

As Geely Holding Group's primary commercial platform for Robotaxi operations, CaoCao has established a full-capability, closed-loop Robotaxi ecosystem centered on intelligent purpose-built vehicles, intelligent driving technologies, and intelligent operations. Over the past decade, the company has built deep expertise in the shared mobility market, supported by vast mobility data, mature dispatch algorithms, and a nationwide service network. It has also developed an asset management system covering vehicle procurement, insurance, maintenance, and residual value management, laying a solid foundation for the commercial deployment of Robotaxi services.

On April 24, Eva Cab, a purpose-built Robotaxi developed in China, officially debuted at Auto China 2026. The vehicle brings together Geely's deep capabilities in the R&D and manufacturing of intelligent electric vehicles, the G-ASD L4 autonomous driving solution, and CaoCao's decade of operational and service insights in shared mobility. It was developed from the ground up specifically for Robotaxi operations.

This year, CaoCao will gradually expand into more cities across China, continue enlarging its Robotaxi fleet, explore Robotaxi business opportunities in Hong Kong, and deploy Robotaxi services in international markets. Leveraging Geely Holding Group's global network, CaoCao aims to rapidly establish a presence in suitable markets.