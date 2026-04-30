403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KLH Global Business School Unveils Student Innovation At Srujana 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 30 April 2026: KLH Global Business School, Hyderabad, hosted“Srujana 2026”, a dynamic art & technology student exhibition, bringing together imagination, innovation, and industry relevance on a single platform. Organized by the Department of Animation and Gaming at the Kondapur campus recently, the event showcased the evolving creative and technical capabilities of students.
Positioned as a“Future Catalyst”, the exhibition went beyond traditional displays-offering a glimpse into how artistic vision transforms into real-world digital experiences.
Students from first, second, and third years presented an impressive spectrum of projects, including 2D and 3D art, motion graphics, game development, interactive systems, and advanced creative technology applications. The exhibits reflected a journey from foundational design skills to complex integrations involving real-time interaction, shading techniques, and production-ready outputs.
A key highlight of the event was the industry interaction, where leading professionals appreciated the depth and application-oriented approach of student work. Notable guests included Mr. Imtiaz Hussain (Founder, Fanime & YesGnome; Council Member, Game Developer Association of India), Mr. Gandhi Naidu (Head of Game Department, Green Gold Animation), Mr. Joshua Jeyaseelan (Senior Motion Designer, KekaHR), Mr. Vishnu Teja (3D Modeling & Texturing Artist, Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd.), and Mr. Syed Shakeer (Head of Partnerships, ProducerBazaar). Their presence added valuable industry perspective and validation to the student projects.
Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KL Deemed to be University, lauded the initiative and said,“Srujana reflects the spirit of new-age learning where creativity meets application. At the University, we are committed to nurturing talent that not only thinks innovatively but also builds solutions that are relevant to the evolving global industry.”
The exhibition highlighted key areas such as playable game mechanics, real-time interaction systems, motion graphics videos for film titles sequence and branding for corporates and advanced look development using lighting and shading models-reflecting strong alignment with industry expectations.
Dr. Anand Bethapudi, Dean, KLH Global Business School, appreciated the students' creativity and technical excellence, highlighting the importance of blending artistic vision with technological skills in today's evolving landscape.
The exhibition concluded on an inspiring note, celebrating creativity, experimentation, and innovation, and was seamlessly coordinated by the convenor, Mr. Dilip Kumar, Faculty, Animation and Gaming, with the committed support of faculty, staff, and students.
KLH Global Business School continues to nurture future-ready talent by creating platforms that promote creativity, innovation, and industry-aligned learning.
Positioned as a“Future Catalyst”, the exhibition went beyond traditional displays-offering a glimpse into how artistic vision transforms into real-world digital experiences.
Students from first, second, and third years presented an impressive spectrum of projects, including 2D and 3D art, motion graphics, game development, interactive systems, and advanced creative technology applications. The exhibits reflected a journey from foundational design skills to complex integrations involving real-time interaction, shading techniques, and production-ready outputs.
A key highlight of the event was the industry interaction, where leading professionals appreciated the depth and application-oriented approach of student work. Notable guests included Mr. Imtiaz Hussain (Founder, Fanime & YesGnome; Council Member, Game Developer Association of India), Mr. Gandhi Naidu (Head of Game Department, Green Gold Animation), Mr. Joshua Jeyaseelan (Senior Motion Designer, KekaHR), Mr. Vishnu Teja (3D Modeling & Texturing Artist, Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd.), and Mr. Syed Shakeer (Head of Partnerships, ProducerBazaar). Their presence added valuable industry perspective and validation to the student projects.
Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KL Deemed to be University, lauded the initiative and said,“Srujana reflects the spirit of new-age learning where creativity meets application. At the University, we are committed to nurturing talent that not only thinks innovatively but also builds solutions that are relevant to the evolving global industry.”
The exhibition highlighted key areas such as playable game mechanics, real-time interaction systems, motion graphics videos for film titles sequence and branding for corporates and advanced look development using lighting and shading models-reflecting strong alignment with industry expectations.
Dr. Anand Bethapudi, Dean, KLH Global Business School, appreciated the students' creativity and technical excellence, highlighting the importance of blending artistic vision with technological skills in today's evolving landscape.
The exhibition concluded on an inspiring note, celebrating creativity, experimentation, and innovation, and was seamlessly coordinated by the convenor, Mr. Dilip Kumar, Faculty, Animation and Gaming, with the committed support of faculty, staff, and students.
KLH Global Business School continues to nurture future-ready talent by creating platforms that promote creativity, innovation, and industry-aligned learning.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment