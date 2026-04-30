Emirates Islamic Partners With RAK Ceramics To Empower Customers With Added Value In Their Home Ownership Journey

DUBAI, UAE,April 2026: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, today announced a strategic partnership with RAK Ceramics, a global leader in the ceramics industry, to provide Emirates Islamic Home Finance customers and covered card holders with exclusive discounts and preferential access to premium building materials.

Through this partnership, Emirates Islamic's Home Finance customers will receive a 35 per cent discount on RAK Ceramics' general purpose and sanitaryware products, significantly reducing their construction or renovation costs.

Additionally, Emirates Islamic covered card holders will benefit from 25 per cent discount on the same range of high-quality building materials.

The initiative is also designed to support UAE nationals building their homes, a key focus area for Emirates Islamic, by ensuring access to trusted, durable materials from a reputable supplier at an affordable price.

Marwan Ismail Al Zarooni, Head of Retail Sales at Emirates Islamic, said:“We are delighted to partner with RAK Ceramics, a company deeply rooted in the UAE, to bring significant tangible value to our customers' home development journeys. The partnership strengthens Emirates Islamic's value proposition, transforming it from solely a home finance provider into a comprehensive home solution partner. Through targeted community initiatives, the bank aligns with the UAE's Year of Family initiatives, creating long-term value for customers and future generations.”

Hagop Balabanian, Vice President of Retail and E-commerce at RAK Ceramics, commented,“We are proud to collaborate with Emirates Islamic on this significant initiative. Our shared vision to support the community and contribute to national priorities of housing development makes this partnership a natural fit. By providing Emirates Islamic customers with preferential access to our extensive range of high-quality products, we aim to ensure their building and renovation projects are both efficient and cost-effective, delivering enduring value to their homes.”

This strategic tie-up reinforces Emirates Islamic's overall strategy to be the preferred bank for UAE nationals and aligns with the national priority of providing quality housing for the community. By actively supporting community well-being, the bank seeks to foster inclusion, trust and long-term social value.

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC (Emirates Islamic) is the Islamic banking arm of the Emirates NBD Group and is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 39 branches and 231 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. The Bank won the“Islamic Retail Bank of the Year – Middle East” and“Most Innovative Murabaha” awards at the prestigious The Banker's Islamic Banking Awards 2025. Additionally, the bank was named 'Best Islamic Corporate Bank in the World' and 'Best Islamic Financial Institution in the UAE' at the Global Finance – Best Islamic Financial Institutions Awards 2025. Emirates Islamic was also awarded the prestigious title of 'The World's Best Islamic Digital Bank' at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2025.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.