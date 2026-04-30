Bank Of England Must 'Be Honest' On UK Stagflation Risk

The Bank of England needs to be honest and flag the risk of stagflation in the UK-not just“unavoidable” higher inflation, warns the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations.

The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 to keep borrowing costs unchanged, despite inflation rising to 3.3% in March and expectations just months ago that it would fall back to the 2% target by mid-year.

Since mid-2024, rates have been cut six times, and markets had anticipated further easing in 2025 before the conflict in the Middle East disrupted the outlook.

Energy prices are once again at the center of the inflation story. Higher oil and gas costs are already feeding through to households and businesses, squeezing margins and eroding real incomes.

Yet the impact does not stop at inflation.

The UK economy is already vulnerable. Growth has been sluggish, productivity remains weak, and households continue to feel the effects of an extended cost-of-living squeeze. A renewed inflation impulse risks compounding these pressures at precisely the wrong moment.

Such a trap leaves central banks with limited room to maneuver. Raising rates to combat inflation risks choking off already weak growth. Cutting rates to support the economy risks allowing inflation to become embedded.

Markets are beginning to adjust. Expectations for aggressive rate cuts have been scaled back, and investors are reassessing the path of monetary policy in light of persistent inflation pressures.

The chief executive also stresses that credibility is at stake. Central banks rely heavily on managing expectations, and any perception that risks are being understated can undermine confidence.

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