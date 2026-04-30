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Tech Giant QUALCOMM Incorporated (Nasdaq: QCOM) Shares Surge Double Digits On Solid Q2 FY2026 Earnings Report


2026-04-30 02:17:31
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including tech stocks, issues market commentary on trending stock tech (Nasdaq: QCOM ).

With big tech stocks leading the charge today, QUALCOMM Incorporated (Nasdaq: QCOM) is trading at $181.19 +25.19 (+16.15%) following second-quarter results, with AI playing a key role.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Revenues: $10.6 billion

GAAP EPS: $6.88, Non-GAAP EPS: $2.65

-Record Quarterly QCT Automotive Revenues-

-Diversification: Combined QCT Automotive and IoT Revenues Grew 20% Year-Over-Year-

-Completed $5.4B of Share Repurchases in First Half of Fiscal 2026 and Announced New $20B Authorization-

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