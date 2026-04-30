Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kadant To Hold Earnings Conference Call On Wednesday, May 6, 2026


2026-04-30 02:16:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTFORD, Mass., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced it will release its 2026 first quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 and will hold a webcast the next day, Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call the Company will discuss its first quarter financial performance and future expectations.

To listen to the live call and view the webcast, go to the“Investors” section of the Company's website at kadant. Participants interested in joining the call's live question and answer session are required to register by clicking here or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website through June 5, 2026. The earnings release and webcast presentation will be posted in the“Investors” section of our website.

About Kadant
Kadant is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing®. The Company's products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 4,000 employees in 22 countries worldwide. For more information, visit.

Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
...

Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 978-776-2000
...


MENAFN30042026004107003653ID1111055260



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search