Central Municipal Council Explores Risks Of Electronic Waste, Ways To Mitigate Them

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The growing risks associated with electronic waste (e-waste) and the potential harmful environmental and health impacts have been tackled by Central Municipal Council (CMC).

The council recently held its 53rd regular meeting of the seventh session, chaired by CMC chairman Mohamed bin Ali al-Athba, where various issues of public and municipal affairs were addressed. Accordingly, the council reviewed the report of its Services and Public Utilities Committee on the issue of electronic waste and the associated environmental implications, and potential risks on human health. The council explores the various measures to mitigate such risks and negative impacts and device practical solutions to benefit of such waste and deal with them in a safe way.

Further, the council has stressed the importance of collaborative efforts among all stakeholders to address such environmental and public health concerns. Besides, the CMC members addressed the topic food safety, stressing the need for stricter control efforts by the concerned entities on the use of preservatives and plastic packaging in food products to maintain better consumer protection.

The council then turned its attention to a pressing issue in the Industrial Areas, where random parking of heavy equipment has become a nuisance, in addition to the spread of unlicensed activities. Drawing on a report by the Services and Public Utilities Committee, the discussions among the CMC members highlighted the operational and safety challenges posed by such practices, besides their broader implications for order and regulation across the various Industrial Zones of the country.

Accordingly, the council tackled a number of topics focused on public services and community concerns. The session underscored the council's ongoing commitment to addressing issues that directly impact residents' daily lives while enhancing the quality of services across the country.

The meeting also welcomed representatives from RAF Foundation (Sheikh Thani bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services), who presented their institutional strategy aimed at strengthening support for social organisations in Qatar. Their participation highlighted the importance of collaboration between the civil society and the council, reinforcing the latter's role in fostering community engagement and advancing social development initiatives.

In the meantime, CMC member Mohamed bin Abdullah al-Sada, representing Constituency 29 (Al Shamal), has praised the extensive landscaping and afforestation efforts carried out by Ministry of Municipality along Al Shamal Road, describing them as a significant step toward enhancing both environmental sustainability and urban aesthetics.

Al-Sada noted that the greening initiatives have introduced a distinctive visual appeal to Al Shamal Road, reflecting a broader national commitment to environmental stewardship and improving the public landscape. However, he stressed that the value of such projects extends far beyond their visual impact.

He explained that tree planting serves as a natural barrier against dust and sand, helping to reduce airborne particles, which is a persistent challenge in the region. He also pointed to its role in lowering temperatures, curbing carbon emissions, and improving overall air quality. Additionally, he noted that strategic landscaping contributes to road safety by enhancing visibility along major highways.

He stressed that the success of Al Shamal Road initiative demonstrates the tangible benefits of such projects in improving quality of life and supporting Qatar's sustainability goals. He further called for expanding similar greening efforts to cover more external roads, ultimately extending all the way to Al Shamal City.