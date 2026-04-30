Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs, Malian Foreign Minister Discuss Ties, Sahel Region Developments

Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs, Malian Foreign Minister Discuss Ties, Sahel Region Developments


2026-04-30 02:15:20
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi held Thursday a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali Abdoulaye Diop.

Discussion during the call focused on Qatar-Mali cooperation relations and means to bolster them, in addition to developments in the Sahel region.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's condemnation of the attacks on several military and civil sites in the republic of Mali. He also voiced the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Republic of Mali, and its supports for all measures taken by Bamako to preserve its security, stability and the safety of its citizens.

MENAFN30042026000067011011ID1111055238



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search