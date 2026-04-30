Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs, Malian Foreign Minister Discuss Ties, Sahel Region Developments
Discussion during the call focused on Qatar-Mali cooperation relations and means to bolster them, in addition to developments in the Sahel region.
HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's condemnation of the attacks on several military and civil sites in the republic of Mali. He also voiced the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Republic of Mali, and its supports for all measures taken by Bamako to preserve its security, stability and the safety of its citizens.
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