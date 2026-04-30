UAE Award Features Brazilian Company In Final
According to the UAE state news agency WAM, the finalists selected were UAE's CRETA and Raincatcher, Egypt's Agri-vit, Argetina's M4Life, India's EF Polymer, and Krilltech. The Brazilian company uses nanotechnology through a natural biostimulant to improve crop resilience and water-use efficiency.
On its website, the company explains that it developed the active ingredient Arbolina, capable of nourishing plants and increasing their productivity. Tomato, beans, and strawberries are among the crops that benefit from the product. The company also notes that its product was developed in the laboratories of the University of Brasília (UnB) and Brazilian research agency Embrapa.
In the final stage of the challenge, the companies will test their innovations under real conditions in the UAE. These trials will take place in greenhouses, laboratories, open fields, and plant houses at the research and development facilities of Silal's Innovation Oasis in the emirate of Al Ain. The winners are expected to be announced later this year. Initially, 846 teams from 54 countries took part in the challenge.
Read more:
Brazilian company wins Zayed Prize in Abu Dhabi
Translated by Guilherme MirandaFrancisco Lima/Embrapa
The post UAE award features Brazilian company in final appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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