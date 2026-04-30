UAE Award Features Brazilian Company In Final

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian company Krilltech is one of six finalists in the Al Miyah Challenge for Agriculture, a program by the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative. The announcement was made this Thursday (30) in Abu Dhabi. The challenge aims to select projects that promote innovation in agriculture with efficient water use. A total of AED 8 million will be awarded to participants.

According to the UAE state news agency WAM, the finalists selected were UAE's CRETA and Raincatcher, Egypt's Agri-vit, Argetina's M4Life, India's EF Polymer, and Krilltech. The Brazilian company uses nanotechnology through a natural biostimulant to improve crop resilience and water-use efficiency.

On its website, the company explains that it developed the active ingredient Arbolina, capable of nourishing plants and increasing their productivity. Tomato, beans, and strawberries are among the crops that benefit from the product. The company also notes that its product was developed in the laboratories of the University of Brasília (UnB) and Brazilian research agency Embrapa.

In the final stage of the challenge, the companies will test their innovations under real conditions in the UAE. These trials will take place in greenhouses, laboratories, open fields, and plant houses at the research and development facilities of Silal's Innovation Oasis in the emirate of Al Ain. The winners are expected to be announced later this year. Initially, 846 teams from 54 countries took part in the challenge.

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Brazilian company wins Zayed Prize in Abu Dhabi

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Francisco Lima/Embrapa

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