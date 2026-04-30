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Watch: How Energy, China And Geopolitics Are Reshaping The Eurozone's Goods Surplus


2026-04-30 02:09:28

(MENAFN- ING) The benign days of the 2010s, from which the eurozone has profited so much, are over. We now expect a more volatile trade balance with a structurally lower surplus for goods

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