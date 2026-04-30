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Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Annual Financial Report


2026-04-30 02:09:02
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Annual Report
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Annual Financial Report
30.04.2026 / 14:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV Publication of Audited Annual Report The following document is available for viewing: Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 To view the full document, please click or paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser: Enquiries:
JPMorgan Christopher Moore +44 207 742 0044 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit . 30.04.2026 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
Dublin 1 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: +353 1 612 3000
Internet:
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2319358

End of News EQS News Service

2319358 30.04.2026 GMT/BST

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