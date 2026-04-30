JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Annual Report

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Annual Financial Report

30.04.2026 / 14:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV Publication of Audited Annual Report The following document is available for viewing: Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 To view the full document, please click or paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser: Enquiries:

JPMorgan Christopher Moore +44 207 742 0044 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit . 30.04.2026 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

