Has A New Banksy Statue Just Appeared In Central London? The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Banksy-Like Statue Appears on Waterloo Place in Central London

A new statue has surfaced in one of London's most formal public settings, and it already bears the name that has made the city's walls, bridges, and facades into a global stage. On Waterloo Place, in the St James's neighborhood, a sculpture attributed to Banksy shows a suited man carrying a large flag that covers his face as he steps forward, half off the plinth.

The work was first reported on Wednesday, April 29, and remained in place at the time of publication. Its surface treatment is deliberately restrained: the statue and base echo the bronze and granite of the surrounding monuments, including the Duke of York Column, the Guards Crimean War memorial, and the nearby statues of Florence Nightingale and Lord Lea. In that setting, the figure reads less like a standalone prank than a carefully placed interruption.

Banksy's signature is etched into the plinth, but the artist had not yet authenticated the piece on his official Instagram account. That omission is notable. For Banksy, Instagram has become the decisive public ledger, the place where a work is effectively confirmed for viewers, collectors, and institutions alike. Until that post appears, the sculpture occupies a familiar Banksy limbo: visible, discussed, and not yet formally claimed.

The installation also raises a practical question. Waterloo Place is a busy intersection in Westminster, close to government buildings, foreign embassies, gentlemen's clubs, and art and luxury businesses. Yet how the statue was erected there, and when, has not been reported. The piece has reportedly already drawn crowds, adding another layer to the artist's long-running ability to turn ordinary urban space into a site of speculation.

Whether the statue is ultimately authenticated or not, it fits a pattern that has defined Banksy's public interventions for years: a work appears first as an urban fact, then as a cultural event, and only afterward as an officially recognized artwork. In central London, that sequence is once again unfolding in plain sight.