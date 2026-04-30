Banksy Statue Appears In Central London. Artsy

MENAFN - USA Art News) Banksy Statue Appears in Central London, Framing Power and Blindness

A new Banksy has entered London's civic landscape, and the placement is inseparable from the message. The large statue, which appeared in Waterloo Place in St. James's in the early hours of Wednesday, was later confirmed as the work of the elusive street artist Banksy. It depicts a suited man carrying a flag that obscures his face as he steps away from a plinth, a gesture that turns a familiar monument into something more unstable and uneasy.

The sculpture sits in a dense field of historical symbolism. Nearby are statues of Edward VII and Florence Nightingale, a memorial to the Crimean War, and the Athenaeum Club's gilded Athena on the building facade. That setting gives the work a sharpened edge: Banksy has placed a contemporary figure of authority among emblems of empire, service, and memory, then partially erased his visibility.

James Peak, creator of the BBC podcast series The Banksy Story, said in an interview with the BBC that Banksy had“pulled off another fantastic coup” and called the positioning“absolutely knockout.” Peak described the figure as“a brilliant comment on a bumptious, chest-puffed-out man in power with the flag completely obscuring his vision,” adding that the man appears to be on the verge of falling from the plinth. The reading aligns with Banksy's long interest in public space as a site of interruption rather than decoration.

Although Banksy is best known for graffiti, he has also worked in sculpture. In 2004, he installed The Drinker in London's West End, a pointed play on Auguste Rodin's The Thinker, before it was removed shortly afterward. More recently, Banksy has left a mural at the Royal Courts of Justice and a series of animal works across London in 2024.

For now, crowds are gathering to photograph the statue, and its future remains uncertain. That ephemerality has become part of Banksy's language: the work arrives suddenly, shifts the meaning of its surroundings, and may disappear before the city has fully absorbed it.