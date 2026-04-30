Pakistan Remains Committed To Facilitating Usiran Talks As Channels Stay Open, Says Foreign Ministry

He added that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, communication channels with all relevant parties have remained open as part of Pakistan's mediation approach.

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