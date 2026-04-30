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Pakistan Remains Committed To Facilitating Usiran Talks As Channels Stay Open, Says Foreign Ministry
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said the country's“constructive” diplomatic engagement to support de-escalation between the United States and Iran has continued, with sustained efforts aimed at facilitating a ceasefire.
- Ongoing contacts maintained with both Washington and Tehran over the past two weeks Islamabad reiterates commitment to regional stability and international peace Emphasis on dialogue and principled diplomacy to address complex geopolitical challenges
He added that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, communication channels with all relevant parties have remained open as part of Pakistan's mediation approach.US Iran talks diplomacy pakistan ceasefire
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