Gaza Flotilla Organisers Say 211 Activists 'Kidnapped' By Israel

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Organisers of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla on Thursday said Israel's army had "kidnapped" 211 activists including a Paris city councillor in a raid in international waters off Greece.

Helene Coron, a spokeswoman for the Global Sumud France, told an online news conference that the operation had taken place near the Greek island of Crete, at an "unprecedented" distance from the Gaza coast Scola, an activist on board the flotilla, said her colleagues had been "kidnapped" by Israel.

Israel's foreign ministry had earlier put the number of those detained at 175 said those intercepted included Paris Communist local councillor Raphaelle Primet and another 10 French nationals.

"We don't have the information for the other nationalities, but the boats were mixed in terms of nationality, so there were crew members from all 48 delegations," she said.

Rome, in a government statement, called for the immediate release of "all the unlawfully detained Italians".

Some ships still on route - The organisers of the latest flotilla of pro-Palestinian activists seeking to break Israel's blockade on Gaza announced early on Thursday that their boats had been surrounded by Israeli military ships while off the coast of Crete.

"At the time of publishing this statement that at least 22 of the flotilla's 58 boats have been stormed by Israeli forces in complete violation of international law," the Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement.

According to an AFP verification, based on tracking data from the organisers, the boats were intercepted in the Greek exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Around thirty boats from the flotilla are still en route, most now in Greek territorial waters south of Crete, according to the same source.

Coron said the operation had taken place over 1,000 kilometres from the Gaza Strip. The longest such operation to date had been 185 kilometres in June 2025, she said.

Israel's foreign ministry dismissed the initiative as a "condom flotilla" after prophylactics were found in a previous convoy, adding that more than 20 of the ships were "now making their way peacefully to Israel".Scola said her ship had been carrying school supplies and food.

The flotilla set sail in recent weeks from Marseille in France, Barcelona in Spain and Syracuse in Italy from Wednesday to Thursday, the flotilla said its boats had been "illegally surrounded" by Israeli vessels.

flotilla Gaza bound aid