AM Moving Company Shares Summer Moving Tips For Texas Heat

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > AM Moving Company is sharing quick summer moving tips for Texas heat and offering 10% off for customers who book their move 60 days in advance.

Dallas, Texas - April 28, 2026 - As temperatures rise across Texas, AM Moving Company is helping residents prepare for safer, smoother, and more efficient summer moves. Known for reliable moving services across the state, AM Moving Company is sharing practical summer moving tips while offering customers a special discount: 10% Off if you book your move 60 days in advance.

Summer is one of the busiest moving seasons in Texas, but the extreme heat can make moving day more challenging. From protecting belongings to staying hydrated, customers can reduce stress by planning ahead and working with experienced movers.

For residents searching for local movers Dallas, AM Moving Company recommends booking early, choosing morning moving times when possible, packing heat-sensitive items separately, and keeping water available throughout the move. Electronics, candles, artwork, plants, and certain household products should be protected from long exposure to high temperatures.

“Moving during a Texas summer requires more than just loading and unloading,” said a spokesperson for AM Moving Company.“Our team understands how to manage moves safely in hot weather, and early planning helps customers get the dates and services they need.”

AM Moving Company encourages customers to start preparing at least several weeks before moving day. Creating a checklist, decluttering before packing, labeling boxes clearly, and confirming moving details in advance can make the process more efficient. Customers moving locally in Dallas or anywhere in Texas can also benefit from hiring professional movers who know how to handle summer moving conditions.

As one of Texas best movers company options for residential and local moving services, AM Moving Company focuses on careful handling, dependable scheduling, and customer-friendly service. The company's summer promotion is designed to reward customers who plan ahead and secure their moving date early.

Summer Moving Tips from AM Moving Company

Book your move early to secure your preferred date and time. Summer schedules fill quickly, especially for weekends and end-of-month moves.

Choose an early morning move whenever possible. Starting before peak afternoon heat can make the move safer and more comfortable.

Keep cold water available for everyone involved in the move. Staying hydrated is essential during Texas summer temperatures.

Pack heat-sensitive items separately and transport them in a personal vehicle when possible. Items such as electronics, candles, cosmetics, plants, and important documents should not sit in a hot truck for long periods.

Prepare your home before movers arrive. Clear hallways, reserve parking, and make sure utilities are active at both locations when possible.

Special Offer

AM Moving Company is currently offering:

10% Off if you book your move 60 days in advance.

This offer helps customers save money while avoiding last-minute scheduling stress during the busy summer moving season.

For more information or to schedule a move, contact