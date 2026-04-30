D.E.M.M. Dumpsters LLC Now Offering Dumpster Rental Virginia Beach, VA
serving Virginia Beach with same-day and next-day delivery on residential and commercial dumpster rentals.
The company was founded by four Navy veterans who came home looking for a way to keep working together
as a unit. They picked dumpsters because they saw the local market full of national brokers, hidden fees, and
crews that didn't pick up the phone. Virginia Beach homeowners and contractors now have a different option.
One run by people who actually served. The Chesapeake shop puts most of Hampton Roads inside a
same-day delivery window.
D.E.M.M. Dumpsters offers four sizes across the region: a 10-yard roll-off, a 13-yard dump trailer for tight
residential driveways, a 15-yard, and a 20-yard for full-scale construction debris. Most deliveries land on the
same day or the next when the schedule has room. Each rental includes the first three days, with transparent
per-day pricing for any extension after that. Disposal is billed by actual weight at the landfill, not a flat overage
trap. There are no hidden charges. For dumpster rental Virginia Beach VA, a single phone call locks in the
size, the drop-off date, and the pickup window. The container goes where the customer asks. Driveway, side
yard, jobsite curb. Whatever works for the project.
The company runs out of a shop on Thrasher Road in Chesapeake, roughly 12 miles south of Mount
Trashmore Park. From there, trucks roll across Virginia Beach neighborhoods like Town Center, Sandbridge,
and Kempsville, plus into Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk for residential and commercial jobs. But the team
draws a hard line at the tunnels. Hampton and the Peninsula are not part of the service area. Tunnel traffic kills
turnaround time, and a roofing crew waiting on a swap-out cannot afford a two-hour delay because of a backup
at the bridge tunnel. The founders won't promise what they can't deliver. Local crews get the bin first. That is the
standing rule.
D.E.M.M. Dumpsters LLC holds a 4.8-star rating across 39 Google reviews and has completed more than 500
rentals since launch. Most calls come from contractors needing a mid-job swap-out. Others come from
homeowners who didn't realize how much debris a kitchen demo actually produces. The crew handles both
situations the same way: pick up the phone, get the right size on the truck, deliver fast. The company also
partners with The Fallen Outdoors through the 22 for the 22 campaign, funding outdoor therapeutic programs
for veterans. National brokers don't do that. They route the call to whoever's cheapest that day and leave the
customer to figure out the pickup.
And for the contractor side, the 15 and 20-yard roll-offs handle full kitchen demos, framing waste, roof tear-offs,
and multi-room renovations. The 10-yard fits cleaner residential jobs like a single-bathroom remodel or a
garage cleanout. The 13-yard trailer is the right call when access matters more than volume, where a roll-off
truck can't get the bin where the customer needs it. Each container ships from Chesapeake, which means most
regional drops happen inside two hours of the trucks rolling out. Roofing crews don't have to stage materials
and wait. Demolition crews don't have to push debris into a corner because the bin is full. The team swaps it out
the same day. No drama, no excuses.
For dumpster rental Chesapeake VA coverage, customers can visit demmdumpsters or call
(757) 250-7356.
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