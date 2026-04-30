Kevel, Dollar General and The Trade Desk Introduce First-of-its-Kind Retail Media Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Durham, North Carolina, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kevel, the leading provider of retail media infrastructure, today announced a new collaboration with Dollar General and The Trade Desk to deliver a retail media solution that unifies onsite and offsite activation with consistent measurement. The offering introduces a new model for retail media, giving advertisers a single, connected way to plan, execute, and measure campaigns across the full consumer journey.

Retail media today is often fragmented, with separate systems for onsite and offsite activation and limited visibility into performance across channels. This collaboration addresses those gaps by connecting inventory, activation, and measurement into a single, decisioned approach to commerce media.

The solution combines Dollar General's onsite retail media inventory with offsite activation across the open internet through The Trade Desk, all supported by Kevel's retail media technology. Together, the companies are enabling a level of interoperability and coordination that has not previously been available in retail media.

For the first time, advertisers can access onsite and offsite inventory within a unified framework that supports both managed service and self-service activation. This approach allows brands and agencies to execute full-funnel strategies – spanning upper-funnel and offsite media channels, like connected TV, digital audio, and onsite retail display and video. All while maintaining consistent reporting and measurement across retail media environments. By connecting these touchpoints, advertisers can better understand true performance and drive incrementality beyond last-click attribution.

Dollar General's participation extends the value of its retail media network by connecting its owned and operated properties with scaled offsite reach, while maintaining a clear view into outcomes.

The Trade Desk powers offsite activation across the open internet, allowing advertisers to extend campaigns beyond retail environments while maintaining transparency and control.

As Dollar General continues to expand its commerce capabilities, including myDG delivery now available in 18,000+ of DG's 21,000+ stores, this solution enables their advertisers to connect with consumers from initial awareness through to transaction and ultimately to their doorstep. The result is a more complete and measurable approach to commerce that reduces fragmentation and creates a clearer line between media investment and business outcomes. Testing with managed service campaigns starts in June 2026 and the integration with Dollar General and The Trade Desk is expected to be available to mutual clients in the third quarter of 2026.

About Kevel

Kevel's Retail Media Cloud is a pioneering advertising technology platform designed to enable retailers and marketplaces to create proprietary retail media networks that drive exceptional results for both media networks and their advertisers. By leveraging Kevel's robust suite of API-driven tools – Ad Server, Audience, and Console – leading retailers, e-commerce, and marketplaces can easily manage, monetize, and personalize their ad inventory to maximize revenue potential.

With advanced AI capabilities such as predictive segmentation, custom relevancy, and yield forecasting, Kevel empowers brands like Chewy, The Home Depot, Paypal, Carwow, Sonae and Dollar General to differentiate their offerings, enhance advertiser retention, and deliver customized, scalable ad solutions. Discover the power of customization and performance at.

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Kevel, Dollar General and The Trade Desk Introduce First-of-its-Kind Retail Media Solution

CONTACT: Contact Director of Marketing Jennifer Choo Kevel...