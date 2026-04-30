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BNP Paribas Group: Disclosure Of The Indicators For The Assessment Of Global Systemic Importance (G-Siis / G-Sibs) As Of 31/12/2025


2026-04-30 12:16:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure for G-SIIs indicators as of 31 December 2025

Paris, 30 April 2026

Global systemically important institutions (G-SIIs) indicators for BNP Paribas Group as of 31 December 2025 are presented hereafter according to European Banking Authority (EBA) Implementing Technical Standards.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) assesses the systemic importance of banks in a global context.

The measurement approach of the global systemic importance is indicator-based. The methodology is outlined in“Global systemically important banks: updated assessment methodology and the higher loss absorbency requirement”(1).

The indicators provided hereafter are calculated based on specific instructions by the BCBS and thus may be not directly comparable against other disclosed information. It has to be noted that BCBS instructions are based on the regulatory, not the accounting consolidation scope.

(1) These documents are available at

Attachment

  • Publication des indicateurs d'importance systémique mondiale (G-SIIs G-SIBs) au 31-12-2025

MENAFN30042026004107003653ID1111054693



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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