Gujarat: Over 18,000 Sanitation Workers Keep Ahmedabad Clean As Civic Body Details Welfare Initiatives

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 30 (IANS) Ahead of the International Labour Day on May 1, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Thursday highlighted the scale and structure of its sanitation system, saying that more than 18,000 sanitation workers collectively manage over 5,000 metric tonnes of waste generated in the city each day.

The civic body said the workforce includes more than 13,000 permanent sanitation workers and around 5,000 workers engaged through Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).

In addition, more than 2,500 vehicles are deployed for waste collection and related operations across Ahmedabad.

According to the corporation, sanitation operations are carried out round the clock across Town Planning Scheme roads, main roads, iconic stretches, residential localities, pol areas and rural-urban fringe zones.

Daytime beat cleaning, afternoon group cleaning, and night-time operations in high footfall areas such as markets and public spaces form part of the routine system.

Door-to-door waste collection from households and commercial establishments, along with a collection of ritual waste, is also carried out.

The AMC said that sanitation workers are provided with protective equipment, including masks, gloves, gumboots, uniforms and reflector jackets.

Regular health monitoring is conducted through mandatory medical check-ups every three months for sanitation staff and associated workers.

Free treatment facilities are available at community health centres, urban health centres and municipal hospitals.

Permanent sanitation workers receive benefits equivalent to Class-4 municipal employees and are covered under group insurance schemes.

The corporation noted that sanitation work involves occupational risks including exposure to infectious and respiratory diseases, physical injuries, road accidents and environmental hazards.

To address these challenges, safety protocols and training programmes under the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' have been implemented to improve operational safety and skill development.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, sanitation workers were officially treated as frontline workers and were provided with vaccination, personal protective equipment kits, sanitation facilities and insurance coverage.

In the area of social welfare, around 2,200 housing units have been allocated to sanitation workers under civic housing schemes.

The corporation has also extended benefits such as provident fund and pension support, along with counselling services and opportunities for cultural and sports activities.

As part of its recognition system, AMC selects 'Best Safai Heroes' every week, with their details displayed at ward offices and workers from different zones being acknowledged for their performance.

The corporation has also urged citizens to support sanitation operations by ensuring proper segregation of waste at source and adopting responsible disposal practices, noting that "effective collaboration between residents and sanitation workers is essential for maintaining urban cleanliness in the city".