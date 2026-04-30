U.S. Dental Services Market Size To Lead USD 281.20 Billion By 2035 Driven By Rising Oral Health Awareness And Insurance Coverage

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U.S. Dental Services Market Key Takeaways

Endodontic procedures held a 26.52% revenue share in 2025.

Diagnostic and preventive services accounted for 18.97% of revenue in 2025.

The corrective application segment generated approximately 54.40% of revenue in 2025.



U.S. Dental Services Market Segments Revenue Analysis From 2022 to 2024

U.S. Dental Services Market, By Services, 2022 to 2024 (USD Billion)

By Services 2022 2023 2024 Cosmetic Dentistry 14.71 15.88 17.10 Endodontic Procedures 39.38 41.09 42.80 Periodontal Dentistry 16.07 16.95 17.85 Orthodontic and Periodontic Services 19.77 20.80 21.85 Diagnostic and Preventive Services 26.89 29.39 32.04 Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery 20.80 22.39 24.07 Others 7.87 8.45 9.06



U.S. Dental Services Market, By Application, 2022 to 2024 (USD Billion)

By Application 2022 2023 2024 Preventive 34.77 37.84 41.10 Corrective 79.95 84.29 88.71 Therapeutic 30.78 32.83 34.95



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Demand for Dental Services Are Driving Due to Growing Rates of Oral Disease

The U.S. dental services industry continues to grow, driven by the increased number of people with untreated oral disease and the growing awareness of preventive care. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that approximately 21% of adults aged 20-64 years have some form of untreated tooth decay, indicating there is an extensive treatment gap, which contributes to the overall demand for dental services. Around 25% of adults' ages 20-64 years have at least one unfilled cavity, again demonstrating an urgent need for routine dental care and restorative care.

Recent data collected from 2024 census surveys indicates a high level of untreated decay in children, leading to continued demand for dental service for the entirety of their lifetime. Meanwhile, approximately 64% of the total numbers of non-elderly adults ages 20-64 utilize dental services at least once per year, reflecting a consistent level of demand for dental services and a greater emphasis on preventive care. In addition to the high rates of untreated oral disease, government-supported oral health programs and the growing awareness of the connection between oral health and general health have contributed to the increased demand for dental services in the U.S.

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Market Opportunity

In the U.S., the dental services market has many opportunities for growth as a result of under-served populations, a lack of enough dentists, and new technologies. Data from the government shows that almost 57 million Americans live in areas with a shortage of dental care and therefore, there are many opportunities to create new locations and use different types of delivery models like mobile clinics in those locations. There may also be opportunities to add more affordably to address this need because research indicates that about 80% of adults with unmet dental care needs attribute their unmet dental care need to a lack of money, creating opportunities for value-based care and for health insurance

Furthermore, as oral diseases such as dental decay and gum disease are on the rise in the U.S., the demand for preventative and restorative dental care continues to be increasing. The introduction of new services and technology such as teledentistry, artificial intelligence

What is Dental Services Market?

The global dental services market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing awareness of oral health, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, and advancements in digital dental technologies. According to Precedence Research, the global dental services market size was valued at approximately USD 499.32 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 763.74 billion by 2034, expanding at a notable CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034. Growth is supported by an aging population, increasing prevalence of dental disorders, and expanding access to dental care services worldwide. Key segments such as cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics