Madhya Pradesh: 4 Dead, Over 12 Missing As Tourist Boat Capsizes In Bargi Reservoir (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Jabalpur, April 30 (IANS) At least four persons have died and more than a dozen others remain missing after a tourist cruise boat carrying around 30–35 passengers capsized and sank near Khamariya Island in the Bargi Dam reservoir in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Thursday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred amid a sudden and intense storm accompanied by strong winds, which caused the vessel to lose balance and overturn in the backwaters of the Narmada River. Several passengers were thrown into the water as waves rose rapidly following the weather disturbance.

Police and local administration teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the mishap, while personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed for rescue operations. Divers are carrying out continuous search efforts despite difficult weather conditions, fading light, and the vast expanse of the reservoir.

City Superintendent of Police for the Bargi zone, Anjul Ayank Mishra, confirmed that four bodies have been recovered so far.

Around 15 persons have been rescued with the help of emergency teams and local divers.

However, a significant number of passengers remain unaccounted for, with current estimates indicating that around 18 people are still missing. Officials said the figures are being continuously updated as passenger details are cross-verified with survivor accounts and available records.

Preliminary inputs from local authorities suggest that the boat was carrying more passengers than usual, though officials said the exact cause of the accident is yet to be established. The role of overcrowding, if any, will be examined as part of the investigation.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as dark clouds gathered suddenly and high-velocity winds lashed the reservoir, leaving little time for the crew to steer the boat to safety.

Local administration officials indicated that the sudden deterioration in weather conditions appears to have played a major role in the capsizing.

The Bargi Dam is a major water tourism hub in Madhya Pradesh, with evening boat rides being a key attraction for visitors.

Rescue operations are continuing on a war footing, with authorities prioritising the search for survivors and the retrieval of those missing. Teams are focusing efforts around the submerged vessel and adjoining areas near Khamariya Island.

Reacting to the incident, Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh said he has taken immediate cognisance and directed officials to ensure swift rescue and relief measures.

“Distressing news has been received about a tourist-filled cruise sinking near Khamariya Island at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur. I have spoken with the Collector and local administration and issued necessary instructions regarding relief and rescue operations,” he said.

Singh added that he is travelling from Delhi to Jabalpur and will proceed directly to the incident site.“An SDRF team has already reached the spot for rescue operations. In this difficult time, we stand with all the affected families,” he said.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh termed the incident extremely tragic and called for accountability.

“The incident of a cruise sinking at Bargi Dam is extremely tragic. I appeal to the administration to speed up rescue operations and make every possible effort to safely rescue the missing persons at the earliest,” he said, also demanding a magisterial inquiry and strict action against those responsible.

Authorities have expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said that all available resources are being deployed to deal with the situation.