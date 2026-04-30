MP Govt Doles Out Rs 600 Crore To 27,000 Labourers' Families, Promotes 'Shram Star' Rating For Factories

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 29 (IANS) In a significant move to bolster social security for the labour force, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a series of landmark initiatives aimed at the comprehensive welfare of workers in both the organised and unorganised sectors.

During a high-profile event held in Bhopal on Thursday, the Chief Minister executed a single-click digital transaction to transfer ex gratia assistance totalling Rs 600 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 27,000 labourers' families under the Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan Sambal Yojana.

The benefit will also now be extended to gig workers, the Chief Minister said.

This massive financial injection underscores the commitment of the state government to provide immediate relief and long-term support to those who form the backbone of the economy.

A notable expansion of the Sambal scheme now includes gig and platform workers, marking a historic first for the state.

Chief Minister Yadav highlighted that 3,529 gig workers, who are instrumental in the modern delivery and service economy, are now eligible for social security benefits.

He emphasised that it is a collective duty to ensure that every eligible worker in the unorganised sector is registered to receive state protection.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister introduced the unique Shram Star Rating system, an innovative mechanism designed to evaluate industrial establishments based on their adherence to labour laws and commitment to worker health and safety.

Currently, 554 factories have voluntarily joined this system, which aims to enhance the credibility of businesses that prioritise their employees.

Yadav urged citizens and labour organisations to support this initiative by favouring products and services from establishments that carry high labour ratings, thereby creating a market incentive for ethical employment practices.

Labour Minister Prahlad Singh Patel noted that since the inception of these welfare efforts in 2018, over 18 million workers have been enrolled, with total disbursements exceeding Rs 7,720 crore.

The state is also preparing to align its regulations with the four new Labour Codes introduced by the Central Government to further streamline worker rights.

Districts like Balaghat, Dhar, Sagar, Jabalpur, and Khargone were lauded for their exemplary performance in implementing these welfare schemes.