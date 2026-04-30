Strict Anti-Cheating Measures In Place For NEET (UG) 2026 In Jaipur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 30 (IANS) The Jaipur district administration has issued detailed guidelines to ensure the fair, transparent, and secure conduct of NEET (UG) 2026, which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

City Examination Coordinator Mahipal Singh stated that strict action will be taken against candidates found using unfair means (UFM) at any stage -- before, during, or after the examination. Such candidates may be debarred from NTA examinations for up to three years, and criminal proceedings will be initiated under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

As per the directives, the results of candidates found guilty of unfair practices will be cancelled. Results will also be annulled if a candidate appears at the wrong centre or tampers with another candidate's OMR sheet or question booklet.

Examination Superintendents have been instructed not to issue a fresh OMR sheet or question paper to candidates caught using unfair means. Instead, the candidate must continue on the same sheet, while a detailed incident report is prepared, including statements from the candidate and invigilators, along with the exact time of occurrence of the incident.

If a candidate refuses to give a statement, it must be recorded accordingly without any coercion. No remarks are to be written on the OMR sheet; all documentation must be sealed in a designated envelope as per prescribed procedure. Officials must ensure that reports include key details such as the source of unfair material, time of detection, signatures of the confiscating official, and the Superintendent's counter-signature on each page of the report.

If a candidate attempts to take an OMR sheet or answer booklet out of the examination centre, it must be confiscated immediately. If retrieval fails, an FIR will be lodged and the matter will be reported to the NTA along with all related statements and documentation. In cases of impersonation, the accused individual will be handed over to the police, and an FIR will be registered as per due legal process.

Statements of both the impersonator and the actual candidate will be recorded, with the Observer acting as a witness to the proceedings. For serious misconduct or indiscipline, immediate police intervention is mandatory, and a comprehensive report must be sent to the NTA without delay.

The administration warned that any negligence by Examination Superintendents will invite strict disciplinary action, as recommended by the district-level coordination committee overseeing examination arrangements.

The Supreme Court has also emphasised strict vigilance at every stage to maintain the sanctity and credibility of examinations.