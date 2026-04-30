Tamil Nadu Exit Polls Reactions: DMK Vs AIADMK Vs Vijay's TVK - Who Will Win? Leaders Speak Out

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026 paint a dramatic and divided picture. While several surveys project a strong comeback for the DMK, others predict a hung Assembly with Vijay's TVK emerging as a major spoiler. From landslide projections to shocking three-way contests and even an AIADMK comeback prediction - the numbers tell a gripping story. Who is really winning Tamil Nadu? Watch the full breakdown of all major exit poll predictions. 0:00 – Introduction & Overview 0:16 – Exit Poll Predictions & Analysis 0:57 – Leaders' Reactions & Political Implications

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