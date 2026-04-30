MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lumina Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

April 30, 2026 9:18 AM EDT | Source: Lumina Metals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Lumina Metals Corp. (TSX: LMCU) (" Lumina Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the successful closing of its oversubscribed, upsized initial public offering and secondary offering of common shares (" Common Shares ") of the Company (the " Offering ").

The Offering includes a treasury offering by the Company for total gross proceeds of $312,470,000 and a secondary offering of Common Shares held by a selling securityholder of the Company for total gross proceeds of $93,742,500, each at a price of $12.50 per share, for total gross proceeds of $406,212,500.

The Company has also granted to the Underwriters (as defined below) an over-allotment option (the " Over-Allotment Option ") to purchase up to an additional 4,874,550 Common Shares from treasury at a price of $12.50 per Common Share for additional gross proceeds of $60,931,875, if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the Offering. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the gross proceeds of the Offering will be up to $467,144,375.

The Offering was managed by a syndicate of underwriters, including BMO Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., Morgan Stanley Canada Limited, RBC Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, and Trigon Dom Maklerski S.A., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., SCP Resource Finance LP and Stifel Canada (collectively, the " Underwriters ").

The Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LMCU".

The Offering was completed pursuant to a final long form prospectus dated April 23, 2026 (the " Prospectus "), filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ ( ) under the Company's issuer profile. The Prospectus contains important, detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision.

The Company intends to apply to the Warsaw Stock Exchange (the " WSE ") for the Common Shares to be admitted and introduced to the WSE. The Company will be authorized to apply for the admission and introduction of the Common Shares for trading on the WSE once the Polish Financial Supervisory Authority (Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego) approves the Polish language prospectus in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (as amended). The Offering is not conditional on listing on the WSE.

The Common Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Common Shares in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Unless otherwise indicated, all references to dollar amounts in this news release are to Canadian dollars.

About Lumina Metals

Lumina Metals is a mineral exploration and development company advancing three copper and silver projects in south-western Poland with sediment-hosted Kupferschiefer-type deposits. Lumina's portfolio includes the Nowa Sól, Sulmierzyce and Mozów projects, which collectively represent one of the most significant copper-silver discoveries in Europe in recent decades. The Company has operated in Poland since 2011 with a dedicated in-country team.