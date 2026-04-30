MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Chad Faaborg Scholarship for Entrepreneurs Launches to Support Undergraduate Students Who Adapt, Initiate, and Build

April 30, 2026 10:03 AM EDT | Source: GYT

Exira, Iowa--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - A new opportunity for undergraduate students across the United States who demonstrate an entrepreneurial mindset-regardless of major or business ownership status-is now open for applications. The Chad Faaborg Scholarship for Entrepreneurs announces its inaugural award of $1,000 to one student whose personal story reflects resilience, initiative, and the courage to start over.







Chad Faaborg

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The scholarship honors the unconventional professional journey of

This scholarship exists to find and support students who share that same drive. It is not bound to any specific U.S. city or state and is open to undergraduate students nationwide.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Chad Faaborg Scholarship for Entrepreneurs, applicants must:

Be currently enrolled (full-time or part-time) at an accredited college, university, trade school, or graduate program. Be at least 18 years of age at the time of application. Demonstrate an entrepreneurial mindset, initiative, or experience-formal business ownership is not required. Be a U.S. resident or citizen. Submit all required application materials by the stated deadline.

Application Requirements

Each applicant must submit one original essay of 500-700 words responding to the following prompt:

Chad Faaborg

Describe a time you identified a problem, need, or opportunity and took initiative to address it. What did you do? What did you learn? How does that experience reflect your entrepreneurial vision for the future-in your career, your community, or your field of study?

Essays are evaluated on clarity of thinking, strength of personal narrative, entrepreneurial insight, and originality. The selection committee looks for authenticity and ambition, not a predetermined "right" answer.

Key Dates and Award

Application Deadline: November 15, 2026 Winner Announced: December 15, 2026 Award: One-time $1,000 scholarship

Purpose and Impact

The scholarship's founder,

" Chad Faaborg

The scholarship welcomes applicants from all fields of study, including trade and technical programs. Whether a student has launched a small business, organized a community project, improved a workplace process, or solved a problem for neighbors, the scholarship invites those stories forward.

How to Apply

Complete application details, submission guidelines, and official rules are available at the scholarship website: . All materials must be submitted via the email address provided on the site by November 15, 2026.