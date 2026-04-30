Eden Hoffer is a PhD candidate at Western University whose research focuses on intimate partner violence, victim‐survivors' experiences and the ways social service systems respond to violence and harm. Drawing on feminist and trauma‐ and violence‐informed frameworks, her work examines how institutions such as family law, criminal law, healthcare, child welfare, policing, and other social services shape survivors' safety, perceived credibility, and access to support, particularly in cases involving children.

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