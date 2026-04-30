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Eden Hoffer

Eden Hoffer


2026-04-30 10:05:01
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate - Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Information and Media Studies, Western University
Profile Articles Activity

Eden Hoffer is a PhD candidate at Western University whose research focuses on intimate partner violence, victim‐survivors' experiences and the ways social service systems respond to violence and harm. Drawing on feminist and trauma‐ and violence‐informed frameworks, her work examines how institutions such as family law, criminal law, healthcare, child welfare, policing, and other social services shape survivors' safety, perceived credibility, and access to support, particularly in cases involving children.

Experience
  • 2023–present Research assistant, Western University
  • 2020–2022 Research assistant, Toronto Metropolitan University
Education
  • 2021 Toronto Metropolitian University, Master of Arts
  • 2020 Toronto Metropolitian University, Bachelor of Arts (Hons.)
Professional Memberships
  • American Society of Criminology (ASC)
  • Women's Health Research Cluster
  • Alliance Against Violence and Adversity

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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