Readybid Introduces Procurement Friction Analysis To Streamline Hotel Sourcing Workflows

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 29, 2026 12:43 pm - ReadyBid expects workflow intelligence and friction analysis to become increasingly valuable as enterprises modernize sourcing operations.

San Diego, CA - 29 April 2026:

ReadyBid today announced the introduction of its new Procurement Friction Analysis Capability, designed to help enterprises identify bottlenecks and inefficiencies within hotel sourcing workflows.

As procurement teams manage increasingly complex sourcing programs, hidden friction points can slow progress and reduce operational efficiency. Delays in supplier response, manual approvals, inconsistent data, and fragmented communication often create unnecessary obstacles.

The new capability analyzes sourcing workflows to reveal where friction occurs and how it can be reduced.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said efficiency begins with understanding process obstacles.

“Procurement teams often know that delays exist, but not where they originate,” Friedmann said.“Friction analysis helps organizations identify and remove hidden inefficiencies.”

Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can review workflow performance across hotel RFP events, supplier engagement stages, and approval processes.

The analysis highlights areas where sourcing cycles slow down or where repeated actions create unnecessary complexity.

ReadyBid's dashboards provide visual indicators of workflow friction, enabling procurement teams to optimize sourcing processes.

For multinational enterprises, friction analysis supports better coordination across departments and regions.

The capability also improves supplier engagement by reducing delays and clarifying sourcing expectations.

“Efficiency comes from clarity,” Friedmann added.“When organizations understand where friction exists, they can improve procurement performance.”

ReadyBid expects workflow intelligence and friction analysis to become increasingly valuable as enterprises modernize sourcing operations.

“Organizations want more than broad sustainability statements,” Friedmann said.“Energy benchmarking provides a structured way to compare suppliers using tangible performance indicators.”

Using ReadyBid's hotel RFP tool, procurement teams can request energy-related information from hotel suppliers during sourcing events. This may include efficiency initiatives, renewable energy adoption, or operational benchmarks.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid provides hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology designed to help enterprises modernize hotel procurement strategies. Its cloud-based platform enables organizations to manage hotel bidding events, analyze supplier responses, and optimize hotel procurement across global business travel management programs.

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