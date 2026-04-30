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Shabad Kirtan And Meditation Unite People Of All Faiths At Kanha Shanti Vanam On The 350Th Martyrdom Year Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 30 April 2026: The 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, coinciding with the 127th birth anniversary of Pujya Babuji Maharaj and the 117th birth anniversary of Tukdoji Maharaj, was observed together at the largest meditation hall at the Heartfulness headquarters at Kanha Shanti Vanam in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Heartfulness, the second day of the three-day event today witnessed the premises reverberate with melodious Shabad Kirtan and eliciting solidarity through group meditation. Over 30000 people from across the country joined the celebrations, with more joining the event virtually from around the world to partake in the inspiring talks, exhibition, and a special film screening on the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, and to reap the benefits of mass meditation.
Former President of India - Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji; the Hon'ble Governor of Uttarakhand - Shri Gurmit Singh ji; the Secretary, Ministry of Culture - Shri Vivek Aggarwal (IAS); Hon'ble Governor of Telangana – Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla and Hon'ble Minister of Tourism & Culture and Archaeology, Govt. of Telangana - Shri Jupally Krishna Rao graced the event. Hon'ble Minister of Tourism of India - Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed through a video message. They were also joined by Major Sunil Dutt Dwivedi, MLA, Fategarh; Shri Arpit Dubey and Shri Ishwar Acharya – JS, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga; Shri Kashinath Samagadi – Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga; and Shri Gurlad Singh Kahlon - Philanthropist, former Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee member. Dr Alankar Singh ji - the first and only recipient of Sangeet Academy's prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Pursaskar for Gurbani Kirtan in 2010 - rendered mellifluous Shabad Kirtan accompanied by Sardar Narender Pal Singh on Tabla, Sardar Parminder Singh on Rubab, and Sardar Jagjit Singh ji on Swarmandal. The shabad kirtan was followed by talks, an exhibition and a film screening on Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. A group meditation was led by Revered Daaji - Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. Members of the Rashtrasant community also participated enthusiastically in the event.
Former President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji said about the occasion,“The teachings of a guru must dwell in our hearts. Guru Tegh Bahadur ji sacrificed to protect the human rights and freedom of religion. Babuji Maharaj gave us the hope that Shri Ram Chandra Mission will save humanity from its doom. Constant remembrance of the Master is necessary to attain the Grace. In times of difficulty, a disciple's constant remembrance of the Master helps wade through all situation in life. When we develop love towards our Master, we reach the Ultimate Destination. We need to gather the inspiration from the Master that will help us awaken ourselves – as told by Babuji Maharaj. We are fortunate that we are in the presence of Daaji's lifetime. To gain a living Master's. The world needs more stillness, more unity and more wisdom guided by the heart. The teachings of our Masters offer exactly this – of universal love, inner refinement and path of balance. Let us take inspiration from the courage of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji and work for the welfare of humanity.
Revered Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission said,“The Sikh community stands taller in their commitment. The situation in India is no different in India today also when compared to the times of uprising. While there are great people and leaders, there are also enemies within clad in the garb of desh-bhakts. We need more Bhagat Singhs, respected Gurus like Tegh Bahdu ji, it cannot happen by remaining silent, remaining silent makes you part of the deshdrohi activities. I do not regret saying such a thing that if one day we have to take a sword, we have to do it. Tyranny today is much more. In the name of democracy there is falsehood today. Ninth guruji – Pujya Tegh Bahdur ji – may God bless his soul and bring peace to his heart – may his dream come true that India prosper not only materialistically but also spiritually. Tukdoji Maharaj and Babuji Maharaj taught honouring all and respecting all. Religion is a cage used to divide; spirituality unites. Respect one and all so that peace and harmony can prevail and regain the spiritual glory of India and advance further. It needs a prayerful Sankalp and intense craving from within.”
Hon'ble Governor of Telangana Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla said,“Whenever man brings inner peace ad balance, he begins to radiate the same in the society. Today the world is going through a myriad of difficulties which can be answered through spiritual development, not necessarily through materialist progress. This is the time to recall our values and ancient wisdom. All the paths lead to the same Almighty. Compassion, righteous and virtues are the strong foundations to a strong and ideal nation. Heartfulness is playing an important role in this direction showing the world the path of balance and peace.”
Governor of Uttarakhand Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh ji said,“The heart is the new way to listen. It is what leads you to divinity. All the pilgrim happens through the heart. It is beautiful to see Daaji today as he is reflecting our ten Sikh gurus.. Guru Nanak Dev ji enlightened us with his word and Guru Gobind Singh ji brought the sword where words were overlooked. I have come to understand that heart is the gateway to character formation and also nation-building. Imbibe this divine experience. Today the world needs practical examples, not words. Become that living inspiration for the mankind.”
Hon'ble Minister of Tourism and Culture of Telangana Shri Jupally Krishna Rao garu said,” In the history of world many have died for their own faith but Guru Tegh Bahadur gave up his life to protect the lives of others to practice their own faith. His act was a thunderous declaration of human rights. He taught us that courage is the daughter of peace and true strength lies in protecting the weak. Babuji Maharaj taught that God is a presence to be felt in the stillness of the heart, not a distant entity to be feared. His vision is encapsulated at Kanha Shanti Vanam.. When we speak of sustainable tourism in Telangana we point at Kanha. Let us carry the simplicity and courage in our hearts.
The purpose of the event is to bring people of all faiths together on a single platform, imbibe the values and message of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji and Babuji Maharaj towards Truth and collective Universal Consciousness. The purpose of the event is to bring people of all faiths together on one platform and imbibe the values and message of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji and Babuji Maharaj, while also reflecting the spirit of service and unity exemplified by Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj.
Pujya Babuji Maharaj taught love for the Master, satsangh with the Master, and obedience to the Master, along with perseverance in spiritual practice, guiding the seeker toward the Ultimate Goal of life.
To live with fearless dignity, to defend human rights, and to uphold religious freedom for all, even at the cost of one's life, were the key teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. Known as“Hind di Chaddar” (Shield of India), he championed the right to freedom of conscience, advocating that one should neither fear anyone nor frighten anyone (bhaya-na-darana, bhaya-na-darauna).
While the annual festival marking Babuji Maharaj's birth anniversary brings people from across the country, this year the celebrations were coupled with the observance of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji's martyrdom year and the cherishing of the teachings of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj and his legacy of collective prayer and service.
About Heartfulness:
Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalized into teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India with a goal to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple and easily adopted and are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations, who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.
Former President of India - Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji; the Hon'ble Governor of Uttarakhand - Shri Gurmit Singh ji; the Secretary, Ministry of Culture - Shri Vivek Aggarwal (IAS); Hon'ble Governor of Telangana – Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla and Hon'ble Minister of Tourism & Culture and Archaeology, Govt. of Telangana - Shri Jupally Krishna Rao graced the event. Hon'ble Minister of Tourism of India - Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed through a video message. They were also joined by Major Sunil Dutt Dwivedi, MLA, Fategarh; Shri Arpit Dubey and Shri Ishwar Acharya – JS, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga; Shri Kashinath Samagadi – Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga; and Shri Gurlad Singh Kahlon - Philanthropist, former Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee member. Dr Alankar Singh ji - the first and only recipient of Sangeet Academy's prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Pursaskar for Gurbani Kirtan in 2010 - rendered mellifluous Shabad Kirtan accompanied by Sardar Narender Pal Singh on Tabla, Sardar Parminder Singh on Rubab, and Sardar Jagjit Singh ji on Swarmandal. The shabad kirtan was followed by talks, an exhibition and a film screening on Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. A group meditation was led by Revered Daaji - Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. Members of the Rashtrasant community also participated enthusiastically in the event.
Former President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji said about the occasion,“The teachings of a guru must dwell in our hearts. Guru Tegh Bahadur ji sacrificed to protect the human rights and freedom of religion. Babuji Maharaj gave us the hope that Shri Ram Chandra Mission will save humanity from its doom. Constant remembrance of the Master is necessary to attain the Grace. In times of difficulty, a disciple's constant remembrance of the Master helps wade through all situation in life. When we develop love towards our Master, we reach the Ultimate Destination. We need to gather the inspiration from the Master that will help us awaken ourselves – as told by Babuji Maharaj. We are fortunate that we are in the presence of Daaji's lifetime. To gain a living Master's. The world needs more stillness, more unity and more wisdom guided by the heart. The teachings of our Masters offer exactly this – of universal love, inner refinement and path of balance. Let us take inspiration from the courage of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji and work for the welfare of humanity.
Revered Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission said,“The Sikh community stands taller in their commitment. The situation in India is no different in India today also when compared to the times of uprising. While there are great people and leaders, there are also enemies within clad in the garb of desh-bhakts. We need more Bhagat Singhs, respected Gurus like Tegh Bahdu ji, it cannot happen by remaining silent, remaining silent makes you part of the deshdrohi activities. I do not regret saying such a thing that if one day we have to take a sword, we have to do it. Tyranny today is much more. In the name of democracy there is falsehood today. Ninth guruji – Pujya Tegh Bahdur ji – may God bless his soul and bring peace to his heart – may his dream come true that India prosper not only materialistically but also spiritually. Tukdoji Maharaj and Babuji Maharaj taught honouring all and respecting all. Religion is a cage used to divide; spirituality unites. Respect one and all so that peace and harmony can prevail and regain the spiritual glory of India and advance further. It needs a prayerful Sankalp and intense craving from within.”
Hon'ble Governor of Telangana Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla said,“Whenever man brings inner peace ad balance, he begins to radiate the same in the society. Today the world is going through a myriad of difficulties which can be answered through spiritual development, not necessarily through materialist progress. This is the time to recall our values and ancient wisdom. All the paths lead to the same Almighty. Compassion, righteous and virtues are the strong foundations to a strong and ideal nation. Heartfulness is playing an important role in this direction showing the world the path of balance and peace.”
Governor of Uttarakhand Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh ji said,“The heart is the new way to listen. It is what leads you to divinity. All the pilgrim happens through the heart. It is beautiful to see Daaji today as he is reflecting our ten Sikh gurus.. Guru Nanak Dev ji enlightened us with his word and Guru Gobind Singh ji brought the sword where words were overlooked. I have come to understand that heart is the gateway to character formation and also nation-building. Imbibe this divine experience. Today the world needs practical examples, not words. Become that living inspiration for the mankind.”
Hon'ble Minister of Tourism and Culture of Telangana Shri Jupally Krishna Rao garu said,” In the history of world many have died for their own faith but Guru Tegh Bahadur gave up his life to protect the lives of others to practice their own faith. His act was a thunderous declaration of human rights. He taught us that courage is the daughter of peace and true strength lies in protecting the weak. Babuji Maharaj taught that God is a presence to be felt in the stillness of the heart, not a distant entity to be feared. His vision is encapsulated at Kanha Shanti Vanam.. When we speak of sustainable tourism in Telangana we point at Kanha. Let us carry the simplicity and courage in our hearts.
The purpose of the event is to bring people of all faiths together on a single platform, imbibe the values and message of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji and Babuji Maharaj towards Truth and collective Universal Consciousness. The purpose of the event is to bring people of all faiths together on one platform and imbibe the values and message of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji and Babuji Maharaj, while also reflecting the spirit of service and unity exemplified by Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj.
Pujya Babuji Maharaj taught love for the Master, satsangh with the Master, and obedience to the Master, along with perseverance in spiritual practice, guiding the seeker toward the Ultimate Goal of life.
To live with fearless dignity, to defend human rights, and to uphold religious freedom for all, even at the cost of one's life, were the key teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. Known as“Hind di Chaddar” (Shield of India), he championed the right to freedom of conscience, advocating that one should neither fear anyone nor frighten anyone (bhaya-na-darana, bhaya-na-darauna).
While the annual festival marking Babuji Maharaj's birth anniversary brings people from across the country, this year the celebrations were coupled with the observance of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji's martyrdom year and the cherishing of the teachings of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj and his legacy of collective prayer and service.
About Heartfulness:
Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalized into teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India with a goal to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple and easily adopted and are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations, who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.
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