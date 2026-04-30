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Nordic Fibreboard AS Audited Annual Report 2025


2026-04-30 10:02:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Overview of operating results

Consolidated net sales for 2025 were € 7.33 million, which is a decrease of 3.4% compared to 2024 sales of € 7.59 million. The sales revenue from the production of fibreboard was € 7.33 million in 2025 (2024: € 7.57 million). Sales to the EU which makes up 92% of the sales held relatively flat. Sales to other regions dropped compared to 2024, with Africa and Asia seeing the sharpest drops. The sales revenue in 2025 from real estate management was € 3 thousand (2024: € 25 thousand).

The consolidated EBITDA of Nordic Fibreboard AS for 2025 was negative € 0.42 million (2024: € negative 0.03 million). EBITDA margin in 2025 was negative 6% representing a decrease of 6 percentage points compared to 2024 (2024: 0%). The negative EBITDA in both 2025 and 2024 was attributable to the factory shutdown in December - in 2025 this occurred as planned in order to transition to the new gas boiler house, while in 2024 it was unplanned due to a force majeure situation, when production was temporarily suspended due to structural damage caused by weather conditions. During the shutdown, personnel costs, ongoing factory maintenance costs, and repair costs continued to accrue, all of which had a negative impact on EBITDA.

The consolidated net loss of Nordic Fibreboard AS for 2025 was € 1.15 million (2024: net loss € 0.79 million).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ thousand 31.12.2025 31.12.2024
Cash and cash equivalents 5 53
Receivables and prepayments (Note 5) 790 571
Inventories (Note 6) 1,034 624
Total current assets 1,829 1,248
Investment property (Note 7) 2,541 2,380
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 9) 0 499
Property, plant, equipment and right-of use assets (Note 8) 4,952 4,122
Intangible assets (Note 8) 1 3
Total non-current assets 7,494 7,004
TOTAL ASSETS 9,323 8,252
Borrowings (Note 10) 2,963 1,111
Payables and prepayments (Note 11) 1,553 788
Short-term provisions (Note 12) 24 21
Total current liabilities 4,540 1,920
Long-term borrowings (Note 10) 205 2,613
Long-term provisions (Note 12) 72 94
Other long-term liabilities 44 9
Total non-current liabilities 321 2,716
Total liabilities 4,861 4,636
Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 13) 850 450
Share premium 1,600 0
Statutory reserve capital 45 45
Retained earnings 1,967 3,121
Total equity 4,462 3,616
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 9,323 8,252

A copy of Nordic Fibreboard AS audited annual report for 2025 is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Nordic Fibreboard web page.

The ESEF-compliant machine-readable annual report is generated only in Estonian language.


Danel Hirbaum
Member of the Management Board
Nordic Fibreboard AS
E-mail: ...

Attachments

  • NFB AS 2025 aasta majandusaastaaruanne auditeeritud aruanne ESEF
  • Nordic Fibreboard AS consolidated Annual Report 2025

MENAFN30042026004107003653ID1111054092



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