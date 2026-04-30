Nordic Fibreboard AS Audited Annual Report 2025

Consolidated net sales for 2025 were € 7.33 million, which is a decrease of 3.4% compared to 2024 sales of € 7.59 million. The sales revenue from the production of fibreboard was € 7.33 million in 2025 (2024: € 7.57 million). Sales to the EU which makes up 92% of the sales held relatively flat. Sales to other regions dropped compared to 2024, with Africa and Asia seeing the sharpest drops. The sales revenue in 2025 from real estate management was € 3 thousand (2024: € 25 thousand).

The consolidated EBITDA of Nordic Fibreboard AS for 2025 was negative € 0.42 million (2024: € negative 0.03 million). EBITDA margin in 2025 was negative 6% representing a decrease of 6 percentage points compared to 2024 (2024: 0%). The negative EBITDA in both 2025 and 2024 was attributable to the factory shutdown in December - in 2025 this occurred as planned in order to transition to the new gas boiler house, while in 2024 it was unplanned due to a force majeure situation, when production was temporarily suspended due to structural damage caused by weather conditions. During the shutdown, personnel costs, ongoing factory maintenance costs, and repair costs continued to accrue, all of which had a negative impact on EBITDA.

The consolidated net loss of Nordic Fibreboard AS for 2025 was € 1.15 million (2024: net loss € 0.79 million).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION