Nordic Fibreboard AS Audited Annual Report 2025
|€ thousand
|31.12.2025
|31.12.2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|5
|53
|Receivables and prepayments (Note 5)
|790
|571
|Inventories (Note 6)
|1,034
|624
|Total current assets
|1,829
|1,248
|Investment property (Note 7)
|2,541
|2,380
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 9)
|0
|499
|Property, plant, equipment and right-of use assets (Note 8)
|4,952
|4,122
|Intangible assets (Note 8)
|1
|3
|Total non-current assets
|7,494
|7,004
|TOTAL ASSETS
|9,323
|8,252
|Borrowings (Note 10)
|2,963
|1,111
|Payables and prepayments (Note 11)
|1,553
|788
|Short-term provisions (Note 12)
|24
|21
|Total current liabilities
|4,540
|1,920
|Long-term borrowings (Note 10)
|205
|2,613
|Long-term provisions (Note 12)
|72
|94
|Other long-term liabilities
|44
|9
|Total non-current liabilities
|321
|2,716
|Total liabilities
|4,861
|4,636
|Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 13)
|850
|450
|Share premium
|1,600
|0
|Statutory reserve capital
|45
|45
|Retained earnings
|1,967
|3,121
|Total equity
|4,462
|3,616
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|9,323
|8,252
A copy of Nordic Fibreboard AS audited annual report for 2025 is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Nordic Fibreboard web page.
The ESEF-compliant machine-readable annual report is generated only in Estonian language.
Danel Hirbaum
Member of the Management Board
Nordic Fibreboard AS
E-mail: ...
Attachments
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NFB AS 2025 aasta majandusaastaaruanne auditeeritud aruanne ESEF
Nordic Fibreboard AS consolidated Annual Report 2025
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