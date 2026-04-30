Punjab CM Lays Foundation Stone Of Rs 14.63 Crore Sports Stadium In Sangrur

MENAFN - IANS) Sangrur, April 30 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a Rs 14.63 crore sports stadium in Sangrur, setting the tone for a decisive push to transform the state's youth landscape through sports, health, and discipline.

Positioned as both an infrastructure upgrade and a social intervention, the world-class facility, coming up on 4.38 acres in Satouj, will offer professional training and host a wide range of sports, including badminton, handball, judo, netball, and basketball.

Pushing sports as a direct counter to the drug menace, Chief Minister Mann underscored that expanding access to quality playgrounds alongside strong education systems is key to steering the youth towards purpose, performance, and global achievement, while building a healthier Punjab.

Calling it a historic day for the region, the Chief Minister said,“It is a historic day for the region as this stadium is coming up at a cost of Rs 14.63 crore. This stadium will be constructed over an area of 4.38 acres, and the complex will host various sporting activities.”

The stadium will have a 200-metre athletic track, a pavilion for spectators and players, and a multipurpose indoor sports hall.

Emphasising the importance of balanced development, he said that when there is a good school for education and a proper sports ground, a child can bring glory to their village, state, and country on the global stage.

Reaffirming the government's focus on youth development, Chief Minister Mann said,“It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the Punjab government is successfully providing world-class facilities for education and sports.”

He added that the project would further break the backbone of drugs by fostering a sporting culture in the state and channeling the unbounded energy of the state's youth in a positive manner.