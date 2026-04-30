Punjab Police Bust Two ISI-Backed Modules Using CCTV Cameras To Share Military Locations (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 30 (IANS) In a major blow to organised crime and trans-border espionage networks, the Punjab Police have busted two ISI-backed espionage modules using high-tech, China-made CCTV cameras to transmit feeds of sensitive military locations to Pakistan-based handlers, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Thursday.

One module was busted by Counter Intelligence Jalandhar with the arrest of one operative and recovery of one Chinese CCTV camera along with a USB connecting solar plate with 4G connectivity from his possession, while the other module was dismantled by Kapurthala Police in a joint operation with a central agency, resulting in the arrest of two individuals and recovery of four mobile phones linked to foreign handlers.

One Sim-based CCTV camera and one WiFi set were also recovered.

DGP Yadav said these modules were strategically installing SIM-based and solar-powered CCTV cameras at various locations to monitor sensitive sites, including establishments linked to defence forces, and transmitting live footage through mobile applications.

"These Chinese cameras are ideal for off-grid surveillance as they operate via 4G connectivity and solar power, bypassing the need for traditional wiring," he added.

The accused in the Counter Intelligence operation has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, a resident of Sahanke village in Ferozepur.

In the second operation conducted by Kapurthala Police, the arrested individuals have been identified as Sona, a resident of Dona Mattar in Ferozepur, and Sandeep Singh alias Sonu, a resident of Chhanga Khurd village in Ferozepur.

Assistant Inspector General (Counter Intelligence) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa, sharing details of the Jalandhar operation, said that following the arrest of Sukhwinder Singh, police recovered one CCTV camera along with solar plate and a SIM card.

Providing details on the Kapurthala module, Senior Superintendent of Police (Kapurthala) Gaurav Toora said that based on secret information regarding surveillance near the Army Cantonment, a shop was raided in Model Town in Kapurthala.

The accused had rented the shop to install a SIM-based camera on a nearby pole to monitor military movements.

"The investigation has also revealed that a Pakistan-based handler, identified as Fauji, provided Rs 35,000 to the accused for the camera installation," the SSP added.

He said that the accused Sandeep Singh was also involved in drug smuggling, having received Rs 50,000 for distributing 1 kg heroin sent via drones by the same Pakistani handler.