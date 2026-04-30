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Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Publication Of Audited Annual Report


2026-04-30 09:17:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Ireland, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following document is available for viewing:

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025

To view the full document, please click or paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

Enquiries:

JPMorgan
Christopher Moore
+44 207 742 004

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit .


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