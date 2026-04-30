Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Publication Of Audited Annual Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Ireland, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following document is available for viewing:

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025

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