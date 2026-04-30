Bihar Revenue Employees Call Off Indefinite Strike To Resume Work From May 4

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 30 (IANS) The indefinite strike by revenue employees in Bihar, which had been ongoing since March 9, was officially called off on Thursday.

The decision was taken by the Bihar Revenue Service Joint Federation, bringing relief to administrative functioning across the state.

With this announcement, all revenue employees are set to resume duties at their respective postings from May 4.

The strike -- carried out in the form of mass leave -- had significantly impacted public services and routine administrative operations.

Rajnish Kant, General Secretary of the Joint Front, said that the move to withdraw the strike was made keeping in mind public inconvenience and to ensure continuity in governance.

He added that the decision also reflects the Federation's confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

The Federation expressed hope that the state government would soon initiate concrete steps to strengthen and streamline the Revenue Service cadre, while also taking time-bound action on their 11-point charter of demands submitted on March 5.

Among the important demands, the Joint Front has reiterated to bring the post of Deputy Collector (Land Reforms) under the full administrative and functional control of the Revenue Department and ensure proper appointment or charge allocation of Bihar Revenue Service officers to all cadre-designated posts.

According to Rajnish Kant, these measures would enhance administrative efficiency and strengthen governance mechanisms.

He expressed optimism that the state government would resolve pending demands swiftly while protecting the interests of the state service.

He emphasised the Federation's willingness to pursue resolution through dialogue and cooperation.

However, the Joint Front has issued a clear warning that if their demands are not addressed within a stipulated period of two months, they will once again resort to mass leave (strike) through democratic and constitutional means.

The decision to call off the strike followed discussions between Jay Kumar Singh, Departmental Secretary, and representatives of the Federation.

The state government has now been given a two-month window to act on the 11-point charter of demands.

For now, with the strike withdrawn, administrative operations across Bihar are expected to return to normal, providing much-needed relief to the general public.