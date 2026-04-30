Hardeep Puri, CR Paatil To Attend Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference In Surat

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, April 30 (IANS) Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil will attend the third edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), which will focus on the development of South Gujarat and is scheduled to take place on May 1 and 2 at AURO University in Surat.

Officials said that the conference is aligned with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047' and aims to provide direction to regional development through coordinated and convergent efforts across multiple sectors.

Alongside the conference, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition (VGRE) will be organised at the same venue from May 1 to 5, bringing together a wide range of stakeholders from industry, government and enterprise.

The exhibition will cover approximately 12,000 square metres and will showcase the industrial strength as well as the diverse capabilities of South Gujarat, with participation ranging from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to large domestic corporates and global companies.

It will remain open to business visitors daily from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., while entry for the general public will be available from May 3 to 5 during the same hours.

According to officials, Hall 1 will feature leading industrial organisations along with a dedicated Japan country pavilion highlighting bilateral industrial engagement.

Hall 2 will include grassroots enterprises, a technology pavilion, a tribal haat, and more than 30 start-up stalls showcasing innovation-driven ventures.

Hall 3 will present government-led regional development initiatives along with interactive pop-up stages designed to engage visitors and stakeholders.

The programme will also include an Udyami Mela, described as an integrated platform involving 21 government departments offering guidance, information on MSME loans, facilitation support, and a range of business support services.

A Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet, organised by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), is expected to facilitate more than 5,000 structured business meetings between over 45 international importers and local sellers.

Further, a women's art and handicrafts festival and a dedicated livelihood pavilion will showcase products made by self-help groups from across the state, thereby promoting locally produced goods and traditional crafts.

A Swadeshi Haat will present products under the 'One District, One Product' initiative along with works by award-winning artisans from different parts of the state.

The event will also feature the inaugural Mango Festival, organised in collaboration with the Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Limited, highlighting the agricultural diversity and horticultural strengths of the region.

Cultural programmes, live demonstrations, and daily lucky draws are also scheduled as part of the exhibition to enhance visitor engagement.

“The initiative aims to give a new direction to development across different regions of the state while bringing innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment opportunities onto a single platform,” officials noted.