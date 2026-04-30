Azerbaijani Minister Calls For Stronger Focus On Upbringing In Schools
According to him, the child should be at the center of education.
"Children are the main participants in education. Public figures and government officials should do everything in their power to improve children's education and quality of life. They should not put their personal interests ahead of the needs of children but rather shape all their initiatives around children's development. Building a business model based on mutual cooperation is extremely important.
The essence of this work is to put the child at the center of the process and conduct all discussions around him. Unfortunately, sometimes discussions are not conducted for the child, but only around the child. However, the main goal should be to understand the real needs of the child and find appropriate solutions.
Meanwhile, child upbringing is an important area that requires special sensitivity. Upbringing issues are complex, and it's not always easy to measure upbringing level. Nevertheless, it's extremely important to put upbringing to the forefront in schools.
The formation of an education system based on values can create the basis for the growth of healthier, more responsible, and thoughtful individuals for society," he added.
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