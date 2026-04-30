Colin Clark

Professor of Sociology and Social Policy, University of the West of Scotland

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My primary research interests are located within the broad field of ethnic and racial studies. I have a specialist interest in Romani/Gypsy/Traveller Studies and most of my funded research and publications are in this particular area. Issues of mobility, identity, citizenship, diversity and language are central to my research. I also have interests in intersectional approaches to social theory and research methods, as well as the practice and writing of ethnography. My current funded work is mainly focused around European socio-economic and political 'concerns' regarding Romani migration, integration, stigma and multiculturalism.



2023–present Associate Dean (Research and Innovation), University of the West of Scotland 2013–present Professor of Sociology and Social Policy, University of the West of Scotland

2001 Edinburgh University, PhD Social Sciences (Anthropology and Social Policy

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