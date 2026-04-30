Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Colin Clark

Colin Clark


2026-04-30 09:09:07
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Sociology and Social Policy, University of the West of Scotland
Profile Articles Activity

My primary research interests are located within the broad field of ethnic and racial studies. I have a specialist interest in Romani/Gypsy/Traveller Studies and most of my funded research and publications are in this particular area. Issues of mobility, identity, citizenship, diversity and language are central to my research. I also have interests in intersectional approaches to social theory and research methods, as well as the practice and writing of ethnography. My current funded work is mainly focused around European socio-economic and political 'concerns' regarding Romani migration, integration, stigma and multiculturalism.

Experience
  • 2023–present Associate Dean (Research and Innovation), University of the West of Scotland
  • 2013–present Professor of Sociology and Social Policy, University of the West of Scotland
Education
  • 2001 Edinburgh University, PhD Social Sciences (Anthropology and Social Policy

The Conversation

MENAFN30042026000199003603ID1111053731



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search