Dorel Industries Will Hold A Conference Call To Discuss Its First Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A)

CONFERENCE CALL: OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties DATE: Friday, May 8, 2026 TIME: 11:00 AM Eastern Time CALL: 1- 833-752-3231

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY PRIOR (MAY 7) AFTER MARKETS CLOSE, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-855-669-9658 and entering the passcode 6444797 on your phone. This recording will be available on Friday, May 8, 2026 as of 2:30 PM until 11:59 PM on Friday, May 15, 2026.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at m/eng/shareholder-information.

For further information contact John Paikopoulos, Dorel Industries Inc. at 514-934-3034.