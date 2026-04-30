Change Needed To Bring Back Bengal's Dignity, Says State BJP Chief Bhattacharya

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 30 (IANS) A day after the conclusion of the two-phased Assembly polls, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya on Thursday claimed that the entire Bengali diaspora seeks a change to bring back the state's identity that has allegedly been "destroyed" by the Trinamool Congress.

He underlined that such a violence-free election with a massive voter turnout has not been seen by the people of West Bengal in the history of independent India.

The polling percentage in the second phase of elections for 142 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal on April 29 was recorded at 92.47 till midnight, thus taking the overall average percentage in the two phases to a record high of 92.85.

"This was an election for change. Not just the change of government or leader, rather the change was necessary to bring back Bengal's dignity, culture, business and education, which was destroyed by the Trinamool Congress," Bhattacharya told reporters.

He added: "The people had already thought about this change three months back."

Further, the BJP leader maintained that it is the government's intention that matters in conducting peaceful elections in West Bengal.

"Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have changed their election culture but that had not taken place in West Bengal. Society does not expect such an unfortunate situation from a state like this," he said.

According to the Bengal BJP chief, this time, the entire focus of the people was that the state should undergo a complete transformation.

"It wasn't just the people living in West Bengal, there was a sentiment for change across the entire Bengali diaspora. Not only those who speak Bengali, but also those who have a connection to West Bengal, people who once lived there, those who moved to other states, or even went abroad but still have their roots in West Bengal, all of them wanted change this time," he said.

About reports alleging tapes on Electronic Voting Machines, he said: "It is a serious accusation and has taken place in at least eight to ten booths. There are other complaints too. We have taken those to the Election Commission; it will take a decision."

Though he refused to comment on the exit polls, majority of which have given BJP an edge in Bengal, Bhattacharya expressed confidence of the party's clean sweep in the state.

"We will give a party to everyone on behalf of the BJP on May 4," he said.