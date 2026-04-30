Kaltura Announces Connect On The Road 2026 The Enterprise Is Breaking The Fourth Wall Conference: Join Experts From IBM, AWS, Morgan Stanley, Palo Alto Networks, Metlife, And More In Exploring The End Of The Enterprise Monologue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With events in New York, San Francisco, and London, Kaltura's annual roadshow will explore how AI-infused agentic digital experiences are rewriting the rules of how enterprises connect with customers and employees

New York, New York, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced the speaker lineup for the company's annual Kaltura Connect on the Road conference, coming to New York (May 12th), San Francisco (May 14th), and London (May 19th). The events will focus on "Breaking the Fourth Wall" and the structural shift from same-for-all text-dominated digital experiences for customers and employees, to hyper-personalized, rich-media-infused experiences that harness AI-based rich media generation, conversational rich-media and avatar agents, and content and user intelligence and journey orchestration tools. These experiences cost-effectively boost employee retention, knowledge, and productivity, and boost customer acquisition, success, loyalty, and lifetime value.

"For too long, organizations have been talking at their audiences rather than having conversations with them," said Nohar Zmora, SVP Head of Marketing at Kaltura. "Enterprises monologuing at their customers, partners and employees does not lead to meaningful and impactful interactions. The opportunity today is to break the fourth wall and create such meaningful and impactful interactions through agentic AI-based rich, hyper-personalized and contextualized converations. We are excited to share this vision at Kaltura Connect this year."

During the conference, agentic avatars are set to operate as first-class participants. They will appear alongside speakers, respond to live questions, and guide attendees through sessions as conversational partners.

Hundreds of executives and leaders across the Marketing, Customer Experience, and Enterprise Media domains are expected to attend, and guests will hear from and interact with experts who are leading agentic AI transformation within their organizations, including:

Unnikrishnan (Unni) KP, SVP of Marketing, Palo Alto Networks

Vinod Shenoy, Executive Director of Conversational AI, Morgan Stanley

Samara Donald, Head of Global Account-Based Marketing, AWS

Betsy Rohtbart, VP of Digital Experience, IBM

Jaime Punishill, Chief Product Officer, Lytho; Former VP of Marketing, MetLife

Venkata Krishnamurthy, Chief Marketing Technologist, Cisco

Dan Slagen, SVP of Marketing, Zapier

Udi Ledergor, Chief Evangelist and Former CMO, Gong

Andrew Fitzgerald, VP Account-Based Marketing, Kyndryl

Tejinder Dhillon, Head of Marketing UK&I, NetApp



Among the topics that will be explored at various sessions are:

Rethinking Account-Based Marketing in the age of AI.



Building systems for real-time, personalized journeys and the role of the“Agentic Stack”.

Discussing how agentic AI boosts the sales funnel by turning passive digital assets into living, responsive experiences that meet buyers at the right moments based on their intent.

Sharing the role of video-first and avatar agents in building trust at scale across marketing, sales, and customer success.

Presenting how AI-based video creation and repurposing tools are enabling to boost employee and customer knowledge and retention, cost effectively and at scale. Navigating AI governance, data ownership, and ethical deployment as agentic systems take on a more active role in customer and employee journeys.

Attendees will also get front-row, hands-on demonstrations of Kaltura's newly launched offerings, including Agentic Avatars and their SDK, Avatar Video Production Studio, and avatar-based roleplay simulation application. Kaltura will also showcase its Revenue Engagement suite which combines Kaltura's enterprise-grade rich media infrastructure with the intent intelligence of PathFactory, acquired earlier this year, to power a persistent, AI-driven assistant that follows buyers from their first website visit through live events, follow-up content, and sales engagement.

Reserve your spot at a location that works for you here.

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit .





CONTACT: NoharZmora SVP Marketing...