Breeze Airways Named To The 2026 TIME100 List Of Most Influential Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -- Airline Recognized as Industry Leader for Travel and Tourism --

SALT LAKE CITY, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breeze Airways, the premium leisure carrier providing affordable, direct flights from underserved markets, today celebrates being named to the 2026 TIME100 Most Influential Companies list.

The airline, which TIME recognized as“America's fastest growing airline operating nearly 41% more flights in 2026 compared to the prior year,” was also named on the publication's list of Industry Leaders in Travel & Tourism for 2026. The new shortlist highlights companies making an extraordinary impact in their industries. Breeze, which celebrates its fifth birthday next month, was one of 10 companies in the Travel and Tourism category.

“Five years ago, we started Breeze because we believe the people in underserved cities deserve more than a connection through somebody else's hub - they deserve great service, low fares, and nonstop flights to the places and people who matter most to them," said David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. "Being named to the TIME100 is proof that what we're building works, and it wouldn't be possible without our Team Members who deliver that Seriously NiceTM experience to our Guests every single day."

The sixth annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors, correspondents, and outside experts before evaluating each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 105 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

The award is the latest in a series of recognition the airline has received for its fresh take on affordable flying that is transforming low-cost air travel into a nice experience. In 2025, Breeze was recognized as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and named Best Major Airline in North America by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). It has also been recognized by Travel + Leisure as a top 4 Best Domestic Airline every year since it began flying.

The airline currently operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 87 cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Coupled with its brand-new fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft and premium products like free family seating, fast onboard WiFi, preferred seat options, and no change or cancel fees, Breeze is making it nice to fly affordably.

To learn more about Breeze or to book a flight, visit flybreeze, or download the Breeze Airways app.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 87 cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4“Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years, the“Best Major Airline in North America” by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, and one of Fast Company's“World's Most Innovative Companies” for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of local Make-a-Wish chapters in Connecticut, South Carolina, and Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously NiceTM to fly.

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