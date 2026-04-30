Frontfundr Reports Record $83.2M Year, 91% Jump In Investment Activity As Retail Investors Become A Core Force In Canadian Private Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FrontFundr's 2025 Community Capital Report points to a turning point in Canada's private markets, driven by rising retail investor participation and accelerating deal activity.

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrontFundr, Canada's leading equity crowdfunding investment platform, today released its 2025 Community Capital Report, highlighting a landmark year for Canada's private capital markets as community-driven investing continues to scale alongside a maturing venture ecosystem.

As venture capital activity stabilized and shifted toward larger, more selective rounds, early-stage funding channels-particularly equity crowdfunding-played an increasingly critical role in company formation and growth.

In 2025, FrontFundr facilitated $83.2 million in capital across 8,064 investments, representing a 23% increase in capital raised and a 91% surge in investment activity year-over-year. The year also marked the 10th anniversary of Canada's first equity crowdfunding investment, completed on the FrontFundr platform.

Key highlights from the 2025 Community Capital Report



Record Platform Growth: $83.2M raised (+23% YoY) across 8,064 investments (+91% YoY), driven by both new and returning investors

10-Year Milestone: A decade since Canada's first equity crowdfunding investment, marking the foundation of a new asset class

Equity Crowdfunding Scaling Rapidly: FrontFundr maintained 93% market share under NI 45-110 with $4.79M raised from 4,320 investors (+181% capital, +187% participation YoY)

Cumulative Impact: Over $360M raised across 36,000+ investments since inception, establishing FrontFundr as a primary gateway to private markets Diversifying Investor Appetite: Strong growth across technology, manufacturing, and consumer sectors alongside continued strength in financial services



Community-Led Capital Formation in Action

Several campaigns in 2025 illustrate the scale, speed, and increasing concentration of community-driven investing:



Edison Motors raised $6.8 million from 2,667 investors, marking the largest raise of the year and highlighting strong investor participation in manufacturing and clean mobility.

Blossom Social raised $1.93 million from 1,028 investors in approximately 6 hours, reflecting accelerating fundraising velocity in highly engaged investor communities. Gander Social raised $2.0 million from 2,517 investors, demonstrating strong regional participation and cross-province investor engagement following rising national interest in the campaign.



These campaigns reflect a broader shift toward high-participation funding rounds, where capital formation is increasingly driven by large numbers of individual investors rather than concentrated allocations from a small group of participants.

“2025 was a defining year for Canada's private capital markets and for FrontFundr,” said Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder and CEO of FrontFundr.“The scale and pace of growth we saw reflects a clear shift in how capital is being formed in Canada. Community capital is no longer a niche channel-it's becoming a core part of how companies raise and how Canadians participate in private market investing.”

The 2025 Community Capital Report underscores the continued evolution of Canada's private capital ecosystem, as it moves from early adoption toward a more mature and institutionalized asset class, with companies remaining private longer. FrontFundr's sustained growth and leadership in equity crowdfunding highlight its central role in enabling this shift.

The full 2025 Community Capital Report is available for download here:

About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is Canada's leading private markets investing platform, empowering startups and growth-stage companies to raise capital from their biggest supporters-everyday Canadians. Since 2015, FrontFundr has enabled thousands of investors to access vetted investment opportunities in private companies, from promising startups to established growth businesses. Whether you're a seasoned investor or making your first-ever investment, FrontFundr makes it easy to participate in building the future of innovation and entrepreneurship in Canada. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Trieste Reading

Chief Growth Officer, FrontFundr

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