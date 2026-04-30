Lifesci Advisors Expands Team With Appointment Of Tricia Truehart In Investor Relations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment adds senior investor communications talent to support expanding international life sciences business

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Advisors, LLC, a leading investor relations and strategic communications firm focused exclusively on the life sciences sector, today announced the appointment of Tricia Truehart as Managing Director, Investor Communications, effective immediately. The appointment reflects the firm's continued commitment to delivering differentiated, high-impact investor relations, corporate communications, and strategic advice to its growing international roster of public and private healthcare and life sciences clients. Ms. Truehart will be based in LifeSci Advisors' New York office.

“Tricia brings a level of strategic insight and client dedication that is immediately evident to anyone who has worked with her,” said Michael Rice, Cofounder of LifeSci Advisors.“She has built a great reputation and our clients will benefit enormously from having someone of her caliber. Having worked both at the agency level and in-house at some notable life sciences companies, Tricia understands the full picture. We are very pleased to welcome her to LifeSci.”

“LifeSci Advisors has built an exceptional platform that genuinely stands apart in the life sciences advisory space,” said Tricia Truehart.“The firm's depth of scientific expertise, combined with its strong investor relationships and track record of helping clients achieve their strategic goals, made this an easy decision for me. I look forward to working with the team to continue delivering best-in-class counsel to companies at every stage of their development.”

Tricia Truehart is an accomplished investor relations and corporate communications executive with extensive experience in the healthcare sector. She has previously held senior leadership roles at GeneDx, REGENXBIO, and Sio Gene Therapies, where she advised executive teams on strategy and messaging through key periods of growth and transformation. Throughout her career, Ms. Truehart has played a key role in equity financings that raised several hundred million dollars in total. Prior to her in-house roles, she spent over eight years at The Trout Group, where she advised more than 30 clients across various therapeutic areas and stages of development. Ms. Truehart began her career in biomedical research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and holds a B.A. in Biology from Boston University.

About LifeSci Advisors

LifeSci Advisors is a premier investor relations and strategic advisory firm dedicated exclusively to the life sciences industry. The firm partners with public and private biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies to build and execute comprehensive investor relations programs, sharpen corporate narratives, and deepen engagement with the investment community. With offices in New York, Boston, San Diego, London, Zurich, Geneva, and Tel Aviv, LifeSci Advisors combines deep scientific and financial expertise with a broad network of institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and industry stakeholders to help clients achieve their strategic and capital markets objectives.

For more information, visit .

Contacts

Andrew McDonald, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

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Michael Rice

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

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Phone: 646-889-1200

Media Contact:

Drew Levinson

LifeSci Communications

Phone: 917-797-0388

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For additional information about LifeSci Advisors and its services, please visit