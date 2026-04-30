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Kaltura To Announce Financial Results For First Quarter 2026 On Monday, May 11, 2026


2026-04-30 08:17:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced it will release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026, after market close on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Management will host a conference call to review the Company's first quarter 2026 financial results and discuss the financial outlook.

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-877-407-0789
International Toll: +1-201-689-8562

A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura's website at:

About Kaltura
Kaltura's mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit .

Investor Contacts:
Kaltura, Inc.
Liron Sharon
Interim Principal Financial Officer
...

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion and Michael Funari
...
+1-617-542-6180

Media Contacts:
Kaltura, Inc.
Nohar Zmora
...

Headline Media
Raanan Loew
...a
+1-347-897-9276


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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