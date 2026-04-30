Kaltura To Announce Financial Results For First Quarter 2026 On Monday, May 11, 2026
|Date:
|Monday, May 11, 2026
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. ET
|United States/Canada Toll Free:
|1-877-407-0789
|International Toll:
|+1-201-689-8562
A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura's website at:
About Kaltura
Kaltura's mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit .
Investor Contacts:
Kaltura, Inc.
Liron Sharon
Interim Principal Financial Officer
...
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion and Michael Funari
...
+1-617-542-6180
Media Contacts:
Kaltura, Inc.
Nohar Zmora
...
Headline Media
Raanan Loew
...a
+1-347-897-9276
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